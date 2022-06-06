The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) Public Dashboard gets revamped with new features





The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) announced the release of its newly revamped and dynamic public dashboard that provides a granular view of PM-JAY scheme implementation data in a comprehensive manner.





The dashboard is another step in the evolution of PM-JAY scheme that provides a transparent view about the progress of the scheme from a state/UT vantage point. It has an interactive interface which displays key performance indicators about the scheme through informative charts. It aims to provide deeper insights to the public and PM-JAY ecosystem stakeholders to understand the scheme’s performance on a day-to-day basis.





Elaborating on the thought behind the public dashboard, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said – “The newly revamped PM-JAY public dashboard aims to provide key information and insights about the scheme’s progress through real-time data and analysis. In the long run this will aid in data-driven and evidence-based policy making and promote greater transparency and accountability in the public sector. This is aligned to the Government of India’s mission to ensure minimum government and maximum governance.”





The newly updated dashboard provides detailed information about the number of Ayushman Bharat Cards created, empanelled hospitals and authorised hospital admissions amongst others at both national and state level. It allows users to further view the data distributed according to gender and age. For e.g., in the ‘Age Group’ category under the ‘Ayushman Cards Created’ panel, the pie chart reveals that the highest number of Ayushman Card holders are between the age group of 30 to 44 years while the age groups falling between 15 to 29 years and 45-59 years are trailing close behind.





The dashboard also shows trends pivotable between types of time periods, i.e., either for last 7 days, 30 days or as aggregates since the launch of the scheme. Another insight added to the dashboard is regarding top procedures and specialities availed by the beneficiaries at the empanelled hospitals under the scheme. This data is also pivotable between count of such treatments availed or amount authorized on such procedures.





Dashboard displays national as well as state level data for all these categories with an option to choose ‘state’ provided at top of the webpage. Further, users can also search and view list of patients availing treatment under the scheme at any empanelled hospital spanning across hundreds of districts in India.





The all-new dynamic public dashboard can be accessed at Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY official website (https://pmjay.gov.in) or directly at: NHA | Setu Dashboard (pmjay.gov.in)









