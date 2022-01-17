PM extends wishes to people of Karnataka on Makar Sankranti





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his wishes to the people of Karnataka on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.





In response to Makar Sankranti greeting from the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj S Bommai, the Prime Minister said;





“Makar Sankranti wishes to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka, a state which makes unprecedented contributions to national progress.





The Centre and State Government will keep working for the empowerment of the people of the state.”





