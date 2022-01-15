NFT Photography Art Collection Just Created on OpenSea Platform

NFT Art ownership is newly introduced method to own and sell digital art that is growing with cryptocurreny. NFT ownership is expanding monthly to include photographs, art, video, and other tangible one-of-a-kind items and OpenSea is the top marketplace in the world that offers all forms of NFT Art.





Mr. Fichmans collection of animal photographs have been turned into art. His photo library is derived from the thousands of photographs taken for his 12-book 120 Animal series, Visit the Zoo now available on Kindle and Print from Amazon. His NFT art collection will continue to expand on OpenSea in the near and far future.





The FrederickArt NFT Collection is also associated with the Animals Central Podcast, now running for over 2 years with more than 100 episodes, that is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and a dozen other podcast distribution sites. The podcast and 12-book series are an introductory educational tool to the animal kingdom.





