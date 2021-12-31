ZEAL Invests 1% of Profit Into Bridging the Gap

ZEAL, an award-winning software consultancy, today announced the commitment to invest 1% of its overall profit into the next generation of technical talent and bridging the digital divide. 50% of the investment went to LEARN academy, who is teaching a new generation of daring and diverse students to be compassionate, curious, and professional web developers. LEARN academy’s guaranteed internship and career services for life are helping to create more career pathways so anyone can enter and excel in the tech industry.

“This investment and donation from ZEAL helps career changers in our community to become software engineers and designers, and addresses the talent gap and lacking representation in tech. We are so happy to partner with ZEAL and what’s possible for the next generation of tech talent.” – Chelsea Kaufman, LEARN academy CEO & Co-Founder

Since 2013, ZEAL has committed a percentage of their profits to organizations like LEARN. This year in addition to LEARN, ZEAL invested in the New Technical Fund which supports organizations like One Digital World and Women in Tech. One Digital World connects refugees worldwide with technical education that is essential to community integration. Women in Tech supports over 70.000 members in 6 continents. They’re on a mission to empower 5M women and girls by 2030 through advocacy, education, and access.

“As leaders, we believe it’s more important than ever to model our values. ZEAL is a principle driven company and bridging the gap is a part of our company’s mission. Through our donations, we are helping to support an ecosystem of change through job seekers looking to upskill, women and girls getting access to technology, digital literacy for asylum seekers and refugees and beyond. I’m honored to work with organizations committed to this work and hope that ZEAL can do more next year.” – Adam Cuppy, ZEAL Co-founder and COO

ZEAL was founded in 2013 to bring integrity and innovation to web and mobile app consulting. The company works with some of the best leaders and companies in technology and in 2021 held their first Virtual Reality Summit, encouraging connection and engagement amongst their distributed teams. They work to bridge the gap through additional programs and initiatives like their software residency program, in partnership with LEARN academy.

About ZEAL:

ZEAL is an award-winning software consultancy that specializes in web and mobile application design and development. Their specialty lies in delivering creative solutions, innovative products, and modernized optimizations, while helping to level up client teams and the overall business. ZEAL has a decade of best practices and processes, developed across industries with their client roster that includes startups to Fortune 500s. Founded in 2013, the company works at the intersection of cutting-edge technology, applications, and human-centric experiences. Learn more at codingzeal.com.