Global IT Services Firm Establishes A Branch in Pune

Net Solutions recently expanded its reach in India through a new facility in the growing tech hub of Pune.

The team at Net Solutions acknowledges Pune as home to quality human talent and bustling socio-economic activity.

The IT services sector is witnessing explosive growth, and constant evolution & innovation have become the must-haves of a successful modern-day services company.

With the Pune facility, we plan to establish a center of excellence and not simply another delivery center. We consider ourselves a trusted software solutions development partner for scale-ups & enterprises globally and celebrated our 21st Foundation Day earlier this year.

The Pune facility is our 6th office, with other facilities in Chandigarh, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London.

About Net Solutions

The team at Net Solutions considers itself as a part of a forward-thinking software development revolution powered by a singular mission of bringing digital delight for its customers and end-users. Net Solutions, now an ISO 27001-certified company, started in 2000 and grew organically over the years with a current headcount shy of 500.

Net Solutions maintains its domain expertise through five key service segments: best-in-class Product Engineering, Experience Design, Digital Commerce Solutions, Digital Experience Platforms, and innovative Digital Transformations.

Whether a consumer-oriented app or a transformative enterprise-class solution, the company leads the charge from concept ideation to software (& experience) delivery.

You can learn more about Net Solutions at https://www.netsolutions.com.