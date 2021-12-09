Hong Kong – “E&M I&T Day 2021” successfully held (with photo)

“E&M I&T Day 2021” successfully held (with photo) ***********************************************************



Organised by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) together with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the “E&M I&T Day 2021” concluded today (December 8). The two-day event was held at the Hong Kong Science Park and attracted over 250 participants from different government departments and various sectors such as innovation and technology (I&T), electrical and mechanical (E&M), tertiary institutions and public organisations.





“E&M I&T Day 2021” had two major themes, namely smart city and smart building. Experts, universities and research and development (R&D) institutions were invited to share their innovative solutions in the field of smart city and smart building through exhibition booths and seminars to facilitate co-operation and increase opportunities for the realisation of R&D outcomes.





In line with the Government’s policy direction for the development of I&T, government departments are committed to using I&T to improve public services, as well as gradually implement the measures and goals set out in the “Hong Kong Smart City Blueprint” and “Hong Kong’s Climate Action Plan”. The E&M I&T Day adopted a “technology-driven” approach to stimulate participants to think about using innovative technology to improve or even resolve various challenges related to livelihood and sustainable development.





The EMSD appreciates the support of strategic partners in the local and Greater Bay Area to promote collaboration among various government departments, the E&M trade and the I&T sector, and will continue to work together to promote the E&M related I&T applications for the benefit of society.





During the “E&M I&T Day 2021”, around 1,000 people watched the live broadcast. An online platform also provided virtual exhibitions and lectures to review. The online platform will be open until January 7, 2022, to provide virtual exhibitions and recorded seminars. Interested parties can register at emitday.hk/publicform-online.