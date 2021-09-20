Purpose of Wealth Personal Finance Live Event Hosted by The Millionaire Choice

Tony Bradshaw, author of “The Millionaire Choice” and host of The Millionaire Choice podcast, partners with Dr. Ben Graham, Founder and Pastor of Music City Baptist Church, Shaunti Feldhahn, author of “Thriving in Love and Money,” and Jerremy Newsome, CEO of Real Life Trading, on the Purpose of Wealth Live Event at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, TN on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM.

The Purpose of the Wealth Event Series is designed as a part of a citywide financial transformation model to help everyone understand their personal finances. Their goal is to help everyone in their city to be equipped with the financial knowledge and wisdom to understand money, build wealth, and transform their financial lives.

The Purpose of Wealth (PoW) Event helps people reshape their money mindset, addresses fundamentals of personal finance, and explore proven wealth building principles. By bringing together local financial experts to share their life stories, experience and financial wisdom with the mass public, PoW empowers local people to come together and take control of their city’s financial landscape.

Today, over 70% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a 2021 survey done by the PYMNTS and Lending Club. On the other hand, over 10% of American households are millionaire households, and 40% of the world’s millionaires live in the United States, according to the Millionaire Foundry. 40%! Why? For most, the answer is simple. Knowledge, choices, and vision.

The PoW Event isn’t just about money. It’s about aligning a person’s life, heart, and spirit with developing a purpose for their life and money. Their goal is to help people develop a healthy mindset related to money and wealth, equip them with the knowledge to manage their money and build wealth, and create a vision for life and financial future to help make the world a better place.

The PoW Event addresses the good and bad life choices we all make related to money, how couples can thrive in their relationships with proper perspective on their finances, practical steps for building a financial foundation and mindset around money, and proven wealth building financial principles.

PoW will feature four speakers covering different elements of life and money and conclude with a wrap up panel to answer questions the audience has accumulated throughout the day. Their goal is to equip our communities and churches with a healthy perspective on money and wealth.

For more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Bradshaw, please call Beth Bradshaw at (615) 538-7645 and visit www.purposeofwealth.live.

About the Speakers:

Tony Bradshaw – Author of The Millionaire Choice: Millionaire or Not. You Can Choose. And host of The Millionaire Choice Podcast: Make the Choice. Create Your Plan. Tony formerly spent 15 years working with Dave Ramsey and Ramsey Solutions as VP, CIO and COO from 2001 through 2016. In November 2019, he released “The Millionaire Choice” through Morgan James Publishing, and launched The Millionaire Choice Podcast in May 2020. On The Millionaire Choice Podcast, Tony speaks with millionaires and future millionaires about how to build wealth and what to do with it once you have it. Tony believes anyone can become a millionaire if they make the right life and financial choices, and wealth should have a purpose to make the world a better place.

Dr. Ben Graham – Founder and Senior Pastor of Music City Baptist Church. Dr. Ben Graham is also co-founder of the Graham Family Film Foundation and starred in and co-produced several faith based films under the Graham Family Film brand including Beautifully Broken, based on a true story, The Challenger Disaster, and several other titles.

Shaunti Feldhahn – is a ground-breaking social researcher, best-selling author, and popular speaker – but a wife and mom first. Aler receiving a graduate degree from Harvard, and working on Capitol Hill and Wall Street, Shaunti now uses her analytical skill to uncover those little things that can make big differences in lives and relationships. Shaunti’s findings are regularly featured in media as diverse as The Today Show, Family Life, Focus on the Family, The New York Times and Cosmo. Shaunti speaks at both live and virtual events in the U.S. and around the world. She and her husband Jeff live in Atlanta with their daughter, son, and two cats who think they are dogs.

Jerremy Newsome – Author of Money Grows on Trees as well as CEO and Founder of Real Life Trading, Jerremy made his first $1 million investment at age six when he talked his dad into investing in Apple stock. Jerremy now trains others in investment strategies, provides investment tools based on his wisdom and success in the investment world. Jerremy’s mission, his calling in life is to enrich lives with mentally liberating education. He believes people are in the search of a fun, new and thrilling awakening regarding their finances, their money along with the abundance and freedom we all seek in life.