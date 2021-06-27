MADELYN’S EXCITING BEACH ADVENTURE, Author: Sharon Joffey. Amazing Story About a Little Girl Who Goes To The Beach, She Gets Upset When She Sees Debris On The Beach, and Cleans It Up

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 26, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — I am so excited to announce my amazing children’s picture book being published. For ages 4-12, Available at Archway Publishing Company, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. MADELYN’S EXCITING BEACH ADVENTURE, AUTHOR: Sharon Joffey. A little girl goes to the beach for a fun-filled day with her parents. When she is at the beach she notices litter all over the beach. She takes matters into her own hands and cleans up the beach. That night when her parents tuck her into bed her mommy says to her, “Even young children can have a big impact on keeping our earth clean.”

This is my first children’s book I have published and I am so happy with the great reviews I have gotten about the book. I own my own tutoring company, SHARON’S TUTORING. I offer tutoring for Pre-K–7th grade in all academic skills. I am a certified experienced Tutor who is also a Reading and Learning Disorders Specialist. I teach writing at all levels to my students so thought why not expand on it and write a children’s book.