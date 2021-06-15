Renuka Pillai Recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Excellence as an Artist and Art Teacher

LAGUNA WOODS, CA, June 15, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Renuka Pillai has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Born in Kandy, Sri Lanka, Ms. Pillai relocated with her family to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the age of nine. Showcasing an aptitude and desire to create art, she enrolled in the Alle School of Fine Arts at Addis Ababa University, from which she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting 1985. After traveling in Europe, where she was exposed to a number of creative and artistic styles, she immigrated to the United States and obtained a Master of Arts in fine arts from the University of Montana in Missoula in 1996. While at the aforementioned university, Ms. Pillai received the Bertha Morton Scholarship Award in 1993 and was selected for the noted Fell-Oskins Award by the art faculty in 1994.

Describing her art as expressive and colorful, Ms. Pillai has excelled in portrait and still-life painting. According to the artist, she strives to provide the viewer an emotional experience when observing her paintings. Beginning with a foundation in artistic realism, Ms. Pillai has also prospered in expressionism, utilizing symbolism and minimalism in her art. Her current work specializes in figurative studies and landscapes, and she counts John Singer Sargent, Anders Zorn, Rembrandt and Velázquez among her chief influences. Ms. Pillai has flourished in her use of oils, pastels, acrylics and watercolors in her paintings as well as printmaking using woodcuts, collagraphs and monoprints, clay and plaster sculpture and black and white photography.

Since 1982, Ms. Pillai’s paintings have been selected for numerous invitational, juried and selected art exhibitions in Addis Ababa, Missoula, Montana and southern California. She has enjoyed solo exhibitions in Addis Ababa, Kungsbacka, Sweden, and Missoula. Moreover, she is affiliated with the Saddleback Art League in Mission Viejo, California and the Southern California Artists Association in Laguna Beach. In addition, Ms. Pillai has also served as an art instructor, teaching drawing, painting and working with ceramics to young people and adults at a large number of schools throughout southern California.



Ms. Pillai attributes her success to hard work, persistence and deep faith. While growing up in Sri Lanka and Ethiopia, her parents presented her with blank coloring books and pencils to encourage her to draw. In the coming years, Ms. Pillai intends to continue her careers in both creating and teaching art.

Visit https://sites.google.com/site/renukapillai1 to view her work.

