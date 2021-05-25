SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Installation at Sleepy Hollow Community Center

Consisting of (105) high-efficiency solar panels, the system is roof mounted on the newly remodeled Sleepy Hollow Clubhouse building. The Sleepy Hollow Homes Association (SHHA) was looking to build sustainably, and solar was incorporated as a way to lower their carbon footprint, cut electrical costs and demonstrate use of the system to their community members who may be considering “going solar.” The photovoltaic solar system will produce 53,564 kWh, offsetting about 80% of their electrical usage. Future plans include the addition of a battery system to allow storage of power generated by the solar panels so it can be used during power outages.

The combined solar electric system additions will offset 38 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year that would otherwise be emitted by fossil-fuel based utility power. This impact is equivalent to saving 88 barrels of oil, removing air pollution produced by over 95,000 miles of driving, or the pollutants removed by planting 47 acres of trees annually.

California Clean Energy (CCE), a Renewable Energy Service Provider for nonprofit organizations, will own the system and recover its costs through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the SHHA. A PPA is an alternative to purchasing or financing your own solar power system, providing nonprofits the opportunity to utilize clean solar energy with no up-front costs and no system operation, maintenance, and replacement costs. Customers, such as SHHA, benefit from fixed electricity prices which will never increase.

About SolarCraft

SolarCraft continues to provide clean energy and battery storage solutions throughout the North Bay while following strict health and safety protocols to protect employees, clients, and the community during the Coronavirus pandemic. SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.

About Sleepy Hollow Homes Association

Founded in 1946, The Sleepy Hollow Homes Association (SHHA) is a volunteer organization comprised of residents of the Hollow. Becoming a member of the association is a way for residents to demonstrate their support of our local community. The Community Center Pool offers a family swim program and is home to the Sea Lions Swim Team, which competes in the Marin Swim League, a recreational league for swimmers ages 5-18 years.