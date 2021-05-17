Intertops Poker Giving Free Spins on Four New Slots from Nucleus Gaming This Week



30 Free Spins on Lucky Clovers

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: CLOVER25



60 Free Spins on Runes of Odin

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: FRIGG50



80 Free Spins on Catch & Release

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: PIKE75



100 Free Spins on Cardinal Dragons

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: WYVERN100



Lucky Clovers is an innovative new six-reel slot with four special features on the last reel, granting Free Spins and Golden Coin Wilds.



The ancient Norse god of war leads players on an epic journey in the Runes of Odin slot. When the Rune of Power can replace symbols and create new combinations. The Well of Knowledge can wash over the reels to award instant prizes.



Catch & Release features a happy fisherman, Octopus scatters that trigger free spins with Clingy Wilds, and Oyster Pearls that launch a bonus game.



In Cardinal Dragons, Wild Dragons of the 4 Seas grant free re-spins, win multipliers, random prizes and additional dragons. Magical Dragon Pearls can trigger one of three jackpots.



$150 BLACKJACK QUEST May 17-22

This month marks the return of the popular Blackjack Quest. Players that collect a series of winning blackjack hands can win $150. They need one Natural Blackjack (any suit), one Colored Blackjack (both cards same color), one all Clubs Blackjack and two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game.