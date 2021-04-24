A History of the Thriving Waters of Yellowstone

Endowed with natures finest geological creation, Yellowstone National Park shelters a diverse ecosystem where mammals, reptiles, birds, and flora thrive. But what surprises most visitors is the activity of fishes in some waters of the park. Shortly after the time of its discovery, Lake Yellowstone was known as a place where fish could be forked up by the boatload. The reason for this inspired the efforts of a few individuals in 1889 to initiate a program to stock the many streams and lakes that were barren of fish.

Todays generation may not find the efforts of the first fish culturists to be ecologically blessed, but the zeal in those mens hearts and their successes is worthy of being recorded as a unique event in the history of Yellowstone Park. In a book that celebrates this achievement, Frank H. Tainter, a retired scientist and professor emeritus of Clemson University, provides a look back into the rich history of Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park.

Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park is a book that will provide a guided tour into the history of Yellowstone and its fishes. In this book, Tainter honors those who led the way in transforming the bodies of water of Yellowstone into a thriving haven for sport fishing.

Tainters father, uncles, and grandfather all worked on fish culture details for the former U.S. Bureau of Fisheries. The photos they left behind led to the conception of this book in which Tainter includes many references and resource credits so that future readers and users can find additional material.

This book will certainly educate the readers about a tiny piece of history. On top of that, it will also inspire the readers to take care of the blessings that nature has endowed to us.

About the Author

Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D. lives in Bozeman, Montana.