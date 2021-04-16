Hong Kong – Appointments to Lump Sum Grant Steering Committee and Lump Sum Grant Independent Complaints Handling Committee announced

Appointments to Lump Sum Grant Steering Committee and Lump Sum Grant Independent Complaints Handling Committee announced ******************************************************************************************



The Government today (April 16) announced the re-appointment of five incumbent members and the appointment of eight new members to the Lump Sum Grant Steering Committee (LSGSC). The Government also announced the re-appointment of two incumbent members, as well as the appointment of the Chairman, the Vice-chairman and four new members to the Lump Sum Grant Independent Complaints Handling Committee (ICHC). All of the appointments will take effect on April 22, 2021, for a term of two years.

The eight new members of the LSGSC are Miss Vena Cheng Wei-yan, Ms Cheung Kwok-chun, Mr Kirin Law Tsz-yeung, Dr Pamela Leung Pui-yu, Ms Rachel Leung Wai-ling, Mr Roland Wong Ka-yeung, Ms Wong May-kwan and Mr Addy Wong Wai-hung.

The Government also appointed Mr Albert Wong Shun-yee as the Chairman and Mr Dennis Fong Wai-kuk as the Vice-chairman of the ICHC. The four new members of the ICHC are Miss Diana Chung Wai-yee, Dr Elsie Hui, Mr Wilson Tam Wai-shun and Mr Gary Wong Chi-him.

The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, welcomed the appointments and also thanked the outgoing members, namely Ms Tammy Chan Yee-ching, Mr Francis Chau Yin-ming, Mr Stephen Hung Wan-shun, Dr Jane Lee Ching-yee, Ms Teresa Lee Siu-hong, Ms Rebecca Ng Pui-ling, Mr Sin Kin-ming and Dr Ricky Szeto Wing-fu of the LSGSC and Dr David Dai Lok-kwan, Ms Ivy Au Yeung Lai-ling, Mr David Chan Wai-ming and Mr Raymond Wong Ka-ning of the ICHC, for their contributions.

The LSGSC monitors the implementation of the Lump Sum Grant Subvention System (LSGSS) and identifies areas for improvement. It also facilitates sharing of information and experience among the Social Welfare Department (SWD), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), their staff and service users.

The ICHC handles Lump Sum Grant-related complaints that cannot be dealt with satisfactorily by subvented NGOs. It also relays decisions and recommendations to the SWD for appropriate follow-up action to enhance the LSGSS.

The list of non-official members of the LSGSC in the new term is as follows:

Ms Jasmine Chan Hoi-yan

Miss Vena Cheng Wei-yan

Ms Cheung Kwok-chun

Mr Cliff Choi Kim-wah

Ms Chung Wai-ling

Ms Cynthia Lam Ming-wai

Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze

Mr Kirin Law Tsz-yeung

Mr Armstrong Lee Hon-cheung

Miss Irene Leung Pui-yiu

Dr Pamela Leung Pui-yu

Ms Rachel Leung Wai-ling

Mr Lun Chi-wai

Mr Webster Ng Kam-wah

Mr Roland Wong Ka-yeung

Ms Wong May-kwan

Mr Addy Wong Wai-hung

The membership list of the ICHC in the new term is as follows:

Chairman

———-

Mr Albert Wong Shun-yee

Vice-chairman

—————

Mr Dennis Fong Wai-kuk

Members

———-

Ms Teresa Au Pui-yee

Miss Diana Chung Wai-yee

Dr Elsie Hui

Miss Alexis Pang Tsz-ming

Mr Wilson Tam Wai-shun

Mr Gary Wong Chi-him