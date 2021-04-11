Mark Hearn, Network Control President and CEO Named Finalist for AOTMP® Telecom Professional of the Year

Download Full Size Image”>

Network Control, a leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced that Company president and CEO Mark Hearn has been named a finalist for the prestigious Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals (AOTMP) Telecom Professional of the Year award.

This award, one of 12 to be announced on April 22, 2021 at the AOTMP Engage virtual event, recognizes innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility and technology ecosystem. Network Control previously announced that it has been named a finalist for the Telecom IT Vendor of the Year award as well.

“I’m extremely pleased and flattered to be recognized by AOTMP as a finalist for this award,” said Mark Hearn, President and CEO of Network Control. “I’m fortunate to have been one of the founders of the Telecom Expense Management industry, dating back to 1987 and have worked closely with my peers and organizations like AOTMP and ETMA to advance the contributions TEM providers make to business success around the world.”

Timothy Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, “It is an honor to recognize the most talented people and companies in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. AOTMP® is excited to highlight success stories that exemplify the most extraordinary professional and team achievements of the past year.”

About Network Control

Since 1998, Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com