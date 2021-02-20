M.M Commodities is a specialist global distributor about to launch in the UAE

M.M Commodities is a specialist global distributor of FMCG, Beers, Wines and Spirits. M.M Commodities aims to be the largest under-bond supplier to the Asian, European and UAE markets with an increasingly fast-growing vast portfolio of clients, M.M Commodities takes huge pride in the professionalism and service we provide to clients.

M.M Commodities was established in 2015 in Ireland and has gone from strength to strength under the guidance of the CEO Mr Spencer. Mr Spencer’s vision was to create a distribution empire providing a quality service at affordable prices. From a small office in Waterford, Ireland, Mr Spencer has taken M.M. Commodities global with offices in around the world, which has resulted in the company’s massive success over the years.

Through the vast purchasing network MM Commodities has built up, M.M Commodities now have access to well known household brands including Heineken, Smirnoff, Carlsberg as well as a number of other products such as confectionary and everyday products at prices which are some of the most competitive in the market. Much of this is thanks to M.M Commodities sheer purchasing volumes. As M.M Commodities continues to grow throughout three of the biggest markets in the world, we are always in adding new products to our portfolio.

In addition to providing and supplying the European market we also supply to the Asian market and will be opening branch offices in the Middle East in the near future. We trade under bond, all goods are under duty and tax suspension in various bonded warehouse around the globe.

We understand how stressful and cumbersome setting up trade accounts can be. With this in mind, we have dedicated ourselves to making sure that our process is simple. Our process has been developed and implemented to ensure that business relationships can be formed hassle-free. Our friendly team are trained experts who are happy to assist you with any queries you may have about our products and shipping. Our team can form a trade account for you within hours of your initial consultation. Were a fast growing business aiming to be the number one supplier of global goods.

About Company:

