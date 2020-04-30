Look beyond the pink to find the real Jaipur

Jaipur has many heritage monuments and beautiful wildlife in and around the main city. By choosing these rare visual feasts you can make your Jaipur tour packages more inclusive. How about a full day heritage tour inside the city or a shopping spree in the bustling markets of Jaipur? Going on a jungle safari and camping in the middle of the forest with the creaking crickets at night. Experiential stays in the premium heritage palaces of Jaipur can make you feel like an erstwhile king or queen. If you wish to avail of all these bonanzas in your tour package, come to the land of pink hue “ Jaipur”.

Some unique places to be added in your Jaipur tour package

Choki Dhani

Discover the rural life of Rajasthan in its myriad colors. While guests can stay in comforts, they have so much to see and do as part of the Jaipur holiday package.

There are folk dancers, acrobats, puppet shows, magic shows, camel and horse rides, pottery, village handicrafts, and other attractions. You can also enjoy Rajasthani thali with all its delightful flavors and tastes.

Elefantastic

Elefantastic is a place where rescued elephants find shelter. This is a sanctuary in Jaipur that is specially made for elephants. Here you can feed them, learn to bathe them, color them with natural paints, and watch the mahouts take care of these gentle giants. You can have a ride on these elephants. Your Jaipur tourism can become both fun and informative at the same time.

Galtaji

The temple complex of Galtaji has seven natural freshwater ponds. It is said that one of these ponds never gets dry. It is believed that bathing in these ponds can wash away your sins.

Apart from ancient temples this a fun place because of the presence of monkeys. They are very human-friendly and can be found all over the area. Visitors particularly children love to watch these monkeys. Add some spirituality to your Jaipur tour package.

Camping at Dera-Amer

Enjoy holiday tour packages in Jaipur amidst the wilderness of the campsite near Amer Fort. There are plenty of activities in the store like elephant and camel safari, horse riding, forest treks, and interacting with the local tribals.

You can watch how the mahouts interact with the elephants, bathe them, and feed them. Apart from this there are folk dances, bonfires, barbecued meals to be enjoyed.

Anokhi Museum of hand painting

Anokhi museum can be a fun place for visitors as they learn how printed designs are made on cloths using block printing. As they see the artisans working on the cloth, they are curious to learn more about this method. They see how handmade blocks are used to print and how natural dyes are made. This brings you closer to the art and culture of Rajasthan through Jaipur tour packages.

Apart from these less known places there numerous more that can make your Jaipur tour packages more exciting. As a post covid19 response we are providing sanitized taxis and following COVID protocol with a set of preventive measures. All this can be availed with no extra charges. This makes traveling with Padharo both exciting and safe

