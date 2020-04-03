The FRP grating market is projected to reach USD 574.2 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.24% . FRP grating are being used in various industries, owing to their properties, such as corrosion resistance, high strength, impact resistance, and light weight. These properties make them suitable for use in water management, the industrial sector, cooling towers, and the marine industry, among others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for FRP grating, due to the presence of increasing industrialization in several countries in the region. China, India, and Japan are the major consumers of FRP grating in the region. The increasing use of FRP grating in various applications to ensure long-term durability and increase the service life of infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Key players operational in the FRP grating market are Strongwell Corporation (U.S.), Techno Composites Domine GmbH (U.K.), McNichols Company (U.S.), Meiser GmbH (U.K.), Bedford Reinforced Plastics (U.S.), and AGC MAtex Co. Ltd. (Japan).

