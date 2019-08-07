Make your Indian Independence Day Memorable with MrOwl

Independence Day is a joyous occasion for every Indian. It is the day that our country finally became independent from the British Empire after nearly 100 years of continuous struggle for freedom and self-rule. Traditionally, it is celebrated annually on August 15th, as that was the historical date when India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Indian national flag for the first time at Red Fort, New Delhi. It has since become a tradition for the Indian Prime Minister to raise the flag and address the nation on this very proud day.

This national holiday is observed throughout all of India and even in areas that have been affected by the Indian diaspora with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events. There are numerous events and festivals across the country, specifically in prominent areas of major cities, especially government buildings that are lit-up for the occasion. People also enjoy kite-flying on the day across the country as it is a sign of freedom. As people celebrate, MrOwl is quickly becoming the platform to share with other tips on how to make your Independence Day even more memorable.

MrOwl is a Social Cloud Storage™ platform where users create public or private collections of information called “branches.” The collections can be organized with subtopics, links, documents, and media, and the entire collection is easily searchable and shareable, making it easy to share your knowledge and resources with other people.

MrOwl user, Divya Kapoor, has shared her favorite Independence Day traditions, foods, decorations, and activities on her MrOwl branch, which is a great searchable resource that can help you plan your Independence Day festivities and make your holiday even more special (URL: https://www.mrowl.com/user/imadivya/independenceday).

Millennials have added their flair to Independence Day from simple nationalism to celebrating everything and anything Indian. And, one way that they express their feelings is by wearing the national colors in an innovative and fashionable way. MrOwl user Kushi Kapoor has shared a branch on nail designs and inspiration for Indian Independence Day that will help you to look stylish in a fun, fresh way as you celebrate the holiday with friends and family (URL: https://www.mrowl.com/user/kushi90/nail_art_and_tutorials/inspiration/republic_day).

Lastly, families are also increasingly celebrating the occasion together. While in past generations everyone would either watch the prime minister’s flag hoisting and speech in-person or listen via the radio. The event is now evolving into other family activities such as food gatherings and travel plans. As we all know, sweets are an important part of Indian culture. On MrOwl, Rohan Singh has a very interesting branch on Indian Sweets that will inspire you with some fun ideas for your holiday celebrations (URL: https://www.mrowl.com/user/rohanimal/indian_sweets_recipes).

This year the festival of Rakshabandhan (Rakhi) also falls on August 15th which makes it even more special. If you’re keen on a trip, MrOwl user Sanjay Paul has a very popular branch on his favourite places in India that you can travel to during Independence Day. (URL: https://www.mrowl.com/user/srinjaypaul/asas).

