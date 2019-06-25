Hydrogen-Based Microgrid Demonstration Project Successfully Completed

Summary:

In May 2019, Angstrom Advanced Inc. (parent company of Verde LLC, http://www.verdellc.com) officially completed the Microgrid hydrogen-based power-storage system demonstration project. The project was tested and verified by MassCEC (Massachusetts Clean Energy Center), with results proving the project’s success and operability. The entire process lasted nearly two years, from the initial approval by MassCEC in July 2017 to the end of the project in May 2019. This groundbreaking project was the first of its kind on the East Coast of the United States.

May 2019, Boston MA, USA. Due to their high cost, limited life cycle, low efficiency, and restricted operating conditions, batteries may not be the most cost-effective method for large scale energy storage. On the other hand, hydrogen-based power storage, such as the Microgrid system, is continually gaining more recognition as a more viable and sustainable alternative. The purpose of this project is to demonstrate this perspective and show the potential advantages. By using practical action, setting up hydrogen-based renewable power storage system, and addressing the bottleneck of efficient utilization of unstable renewable sources, the project aimed to help all human society make a big step toward the hydrogen-based community.

The success of this project also proved the feasibility of establishing and implementing “Hydrogen Energy Communities” or “Hydrogen Cities”. In such a scenario, hydrogen would be the critical medium in bringing together renewable energy (solar, wind, hydro, etc.), power, heat and utilities, and the ability for grid peak-shift. Additionally, hydrogen can be used as a backup power source, as well as the fuel for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs). The ultimate goal of the “Hydrogen Energy Communities” is to take advantage of hydrogen as a clean, zero-emission energy source to achieve sustainable development.

The successful development of the system is the result of the combination of the US leading both the technological progress and industrial development trend; it is also a milestone in promoting the development of the global hydrogen energy industry.

The project was operated by Angstrom Advanced, one of the world’s leading companies in the renewable energy industry. Angstrom has been committed to R&D focused on the development of technology and production for all equipment in the entire hydrogen industrial chain. The project was funded by MassCEC, a state economic development agency dedicated to accelerating the growth of the clean energy sector across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Angstrom Advanced Inc. (Parent company of VERDE LLC, http://www.verdellc.com) is one of the world’s leading companies in the renewable energy industry. It has been committed to R&D of technology and production equipment of the entire hydrogen industrial chain. The company’s mission is to focus on existing issues, consider sustainable development of the entire hydrogen industrial chain, and provide solutions through technological innovation and promotes industrial progress.

Key Words: Hydrogen / Microgrid / Energy Storage / Hydrogen Energy Communities