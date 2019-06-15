6th Edition of India’s Biggest MBBS Admission Expo in Aurangabad on 22nd June 2019!

Date- 15th June 2019 Contact Details-1800-123-4136

Medical Education at your Doorstep!

The most awaited result- NEET-UG 2019 was declared and with that, the new crops of students are ready to enter the medical profession. A large number of medical aspirants are exploring their options of medical institutes in India and Abroad.

As a golden opportunity for medical aspirants who are enthusiastic about seeking medical education in Abroad, India’s Biggest International MBBS Admission Expo is coming back again with its 6th Edition, this time in Aurangabad City on 22nd June 2019!

MBBS Admission Expo is a continuous effort to reach out to the maximum number of medical aspirants across the country. Like every time, this time also the Expo will start from 1100 hours.

Students will have the opportunity to explore and interact with more than 200+ World Renowned Government Medical Universities coming from more than 10+ countries of the world.

The response received from the students and their parents in our last Raipur Expo increased the zeal and enthusiasm of University representatives. Therefore, we are looking ahead of meeting the deserving medical students who are enthusiastic about seeking admission in the Top Government Medical Universities of Abroad in at the 6th Edition of MBBS Admission Expo in Aurangabad City!!

All Medical aspirants will have the opportunity to get FREE CAREER COUNSELING from India’s Leading Overseas Education Consultants such as Rus Education, The Education Abroad, Ukraine Education and Kyrgyzstan Education Centre.

Medical students will have the chance to get their queries related to the admission process, accommodation, cost of living, availability of Indian food, the climatic condition of the country and other such queries directly answered by the delegates of the Universities.

Interested medical aspirants can apply for spot registration and get the chance to avail a discount of 50% on their processing fees.

The 6th Edition of MBBS Admission Expo will be a great opportunity for all medical aspirants and parents to get the updates on the various MBBS study options available worldwide especially for those students who are looking out for Options after NEET 2019.

Register now to become a part of the Expo and avail a 50% discount on your processing Fees!!

Highlights of the 6th Edition of India’s Biggest International MBBS Admission Expo- Aurangabad-

• Detailed interactive session with universities representatives

• Information about Scholarship seats *

• Spot Offers & Admission Assessment

• FREE Assistance to students from Admission till Visa who apply in the Expo

• Information on Course Selection, University Campus, Visa Process

• Guidance on MCI/ USMLE/ etc. Coaching

Expo Details-

Date- 22nd June 2019

Venue- Hotel Lemon Tree, R 7/2, Airport Rd, CIDCO Connaught, Chilkalthana, Aurangabad, Maharashtra Time 431210

Time – 11:00 AM onwards

“The Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their Dreams!!”

