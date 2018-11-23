Acetate Cloth Tape Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028

Global Acetate Cloth Tape Market: An Overview

Due to the continuous drive within the global electronics and electrical industry to reduce component size, comes the ever-growing necessity to protect parts from overheating. Acetate cloth tape is pressure sensitive tape used for insulation. The structure of acetate cloth tape consists of acetate fabric coated with a pressure sensitive adhesive on one side. Acetate cloth tape has stable adhesive property. These tapes are made of flexible acetate fabric and work well both on even and uneven surfaces. Acetate cloth tape has an aesthetic appeal and offers excellent conformability in coil wrapping applications, printable, and has temperature resistance up to 120 °C. The key application for these tapes is the final bandaging and identification of coils and relays with printed acetate cloth tapes. The acetate cloth tape offers printing space on its surface. Manufacturers of acetate cloth tape offer tapes in a variety of width, color, and thickness for end-use industries and these can also be customized as per the client requirement.

Global Acetate Cloth Tape Market: Segmentation

The global acetate cloth tape market has been categorized on the basis of carrier adhesive type, thickness, liner, application, and end-use industry.

On the basis of adhesive type, the global acetate cloth tape market has been segmented as:

Thermosetting Rubber Adhesive

Acrylic Adhesive

On the basis of thickness, the global acetate cloth tape market has been segmented as:

Up to 6 mil

6 to 8 Mil

More than 8 Mil

On the basis of liner, the global acetate cloth tape market has been segmented as:

With Liner

Liner less

On the basis of application, the global acetate cloth tape market has been segmented as:

Insulation

Sealing

Bundling

Wrapping

On the basis of end-use industry, the global acetate cloth tape market has been segmented as:

Electrical Industry

Electronics Industry

Global Acetate Cloth Tape Market: Drivers & Restraints

The demand for acetate cloth tape is expected to grow during the forecast period on the backdrop of pressure sensitive tape market. Acetate cloth tape can absorb varnishes and electrical insulating resins. Acetate cloth tape is hand tearable and doesn’t require an additional tool such as scissors or knife for cutting or tearing. The key application of acetate cloth tape is in the electrical and electronics industry. Acetate cloth tape is known for high-quality finishing and durability. These tapes are made with heat curing adhesive to resist over a range of high temperatures. Acetate cloth tape manufacturers utilize the printing space for branding and promotional purpose. Increasing significance of packaging in industries full supply chain and logistics functions have provided packaging manufacturers to offer packaging products such as acetate cloth tape to cater to clients operating in the electrical and electronics industry. Acetate cloth tape is easy to apply and stays stuck as the strength of thermosetting rubber adhesive increases over time and on exposure to high temperatures. These factors are expected to further drive the global acetate cloth tape market during the forecast period.

Global Acetate Cloth Tape Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the market for acetate cloth tape is divided into seven key regions – North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to spearhead the global acetate cloth tape market in terms of growth and consumption. European and American regions are expected to expand at a below average growth rate during the forecast period.

Acetate Cloth Tape Market: Some of the Key Players

Following are some of the key players operating in the acetate cloth tape market are 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd., Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd, PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Kruse Adhesive Tape, Symbio, Inc., Kingzom Co., Limited, etc. Many more unorganized and local players are expected to contribute to the global acetate cloth tape market during the forecast period.

