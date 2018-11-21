Shoney Scientific Inc. Unveils the Most Utilized Technologies for Medical Device Manufacturing

Waukesha, WI (November 21, 2018) – Shoney Scientific Inc., your best resource for offshore medical product manufacturing has unveiled its most used technologies for the advancement of medical equipment production. Shoney Scientific Inc. has been involved in medical device development and manufacturing for over 30 years. The company works with its offshore medical equipment manufacturing resources and also handles complete importation and distribution of all medical products needed by various health facilities. They are the best bet for the best result.

Listed below are the most used technologies that Shoney Scientific Inc. promotes; we can also help you provide a brief explanation of what the technology is used for, how it is utilized, and some of them even give examples of products that are made from that technology.

● Product engineering

● Injection molding

● Extrusion

● Assembly

● Packaging

● Thermoforming

● Silkscreen printing

● Sterilization

● Private labeling

● Sewing

● Blow Molding

● Metal work including the following:

o Machining

o Mold/tool building

o Surface grinding

o Sandblasting

o Powder coating

o Electro-polishing

o Titanium-Coating

According to the Company Director Mr. Sury Shoney, “We have become one of the top resources to our clients for their procurement of medical devices, while substantially increasing their profit margins at the same time. Our focus on quality has and always will be of great importance. The aspect of creative design in medical device development may be a foreign language to some, but we speak that language fluently and it shows in our work”.

So many product samples have been manufactured with these technologies for so many customers and the testimonies have been resounding and worthwhile. The team understands clients’ needs and this is why these technologies are unveiled for customer satisfaction and reputation management.

About Shoney Scientific Inc.:

Shoney Scientific Inc. is a resource for turnkey development and contract manufacturing of your medical device(s) through the offshore contacts in India. The company handles complete importation and distribution of products and services, creative design in medical device development, offshore manufacturing of medical devices, and medical device development and manufacturing. This means from the concept level to creation, and even beyond that.

