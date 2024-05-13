White Lake Presbyterian Church Community Event Celebrates Special Needs Entrepreneurship

Spring Fling Craft Show offers a platform for special needs entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and sell their very own creative products

Embracing diversity and creativity, White Lake invites everyone to the Spring Fling Craft Show on Saturday, May 18, from 10 am to 4 pm at White Lake Presbyterian Church (4805 Highland Rd, White Lake, MI 48383). This unique event shines a spotlight on special needs entrepreneurs, offering a platform for them to showcase their talents and sell their handmade crafts and creative products.

Organized by Lorraine, the Spring Fling Craft Show aims to foster inclusivity and support within the community. “We’re thrilled to provide a space where special needs entrepreneurs can share their remarkable creations with the world,” said Lorraine. “It’s about celebrating their talents and empowering them to pursue their passions.”

Admission is free, and all are encouraged to attend and show their support. For more information, contact Lorraine at 248-515-7962. Join us on May 18th for a day filled with creativity, community spirit, and the chance to discover unique treasures crafted by special individuals.

Save the date for this opportunity to shop local, support special needs entrepreneurs, and discover unique creations at the Spring Fling Craft Show on May 18, 2024! https://maps.app.goo.gl/tQiUZBjpty2zWM7d9

About White Lake Presbyterian Church

White Lake Presbyterian Church is committed to serving its community through various outreach programs, including its food pantry initiative, Food for Friends. Since its founding, the church has remained dedicated to providing support and assistance to those in need, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity.