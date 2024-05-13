CD Bioparticles Announces New Line of Conjugated Agarose Particles for Affinity Separation and Purification

Agarose particles are porous gel microspheres that, depending on their size, can filter or separate mixtures of molecules. They are easily activated and can therefore bind to biomolecules in a reversible or irreversible manner. CD Bioparticles currently offers a wide range of agarose particles for the isolation and purification of proteins and antibodies, including basic agarose particles, functional agarose particles and conjugated agarose particles for scientific research.

These newly launched conjugated agarose particles are available in various agarose ratios and particle sizes (ranging from 45 m to 500 m) to meet different requirements for flow rate, volume, elution conditions, and alkali resistance. In addition, these beads minimize nonspecific binding, resulting in high purity of isolated proteins. Furthermore, they offer high recovery during elution, meaning minimal protein loss. This reusability, along with their role as key reagents in chromatin immunoprecipitation, immunoprecipitation, and pull-down assays for isolating specific proteins from complex mixtures, makes conjugated agarose particles a versatile and cost-effective solution for researchers.

These particles can be used in a variety of applications, including antibody fragmentation, purification of tagged proteins and antibodies, and pull-down assays. For example, for antibody purification, CD Bioparticles offers a variety of agarose particles conjugated to native or recombinant Protein A, Protein G, Protein A/G, and Protein L. These particles exhibit excellent physical and chemical stability and allow purification of antibodies from ascites, serum, and culture medium. For instance, Alkali-resistant Protein A Agarose Particles possess excellent alkali stability for effective cleaning and sterilization.

For biotinylated molecules, CD Bioparticles offers agarose particles conjugated with streptavidin, avidin, monomeric avidin, avidin-biotin binding protein, deglycosylated avidin, and streptavidin for purification or coupling of biotinylated proteins and antibodies for further applications such as traction and immunoprecipitation assays. The elution conditions of monomeric avidin, avidin-biotin conjugated protein and streptavidin-agarose particles are mild and friendly to biotinylated related proteins. The deglycosylated avidin-agarose particles are more neutral and have a lower rate of non-specific binding, allowing multiple reuse.

Immobilized Enzyme Agarose Particles, Antibody Conjugated Agarose Particles, Glutathione Agarose Particles, and Lectin Conjugated Agarose Particles are also available for custom research. With their unique combination of performance, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, CD Bioparticles conjugated agarose particles provide researchers with a robust and efficient platform for isolating their proteins of interest, ultimately accelerating their research progress.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.

