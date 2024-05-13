Catering and Family Style Meals are Additional Revenue Streams for Franchisees

Ori’Zabas is a data-forward company and they have found that just one or two catering jobs covers that restaurant locations labor for the entire day. They have found that locations which are close to office buildings, schools, hospitals and other large employer areas have an advantage in attracting catering jobs.

Our process allows us to serve healthy, nutritious, made-from-scratch meals for everything from a small group of six people watching the game to a corporate lunch for 250 employees, explained Franchise Business Partner Mayela Masoli. Our teams can prep a catering in most cases with less than four hours notice and have the order made with fresh food and ready for delivery or pick-up at the customers desired time.

Beyond traditional catering, OriZabas offers family style meals which feature a variety of options, such as five burritos, bowls, tacos plus sides. Family dinners are now a breeze and economical. These can even be delivered using their delivery partners.

Whether they choose from the catering menu or the family meal selections, customers can also divide up the items at home to make a variety of different ready-to-serve meals which can be used over several days, frozen, used for school lunches and more. This is a nationwide trend people are doing to save money and time while still eating healthy.

Masoli added, Catering isnt just for companies and weddings. It is a great option for families, gathering of friends, sporting event get-togethers, parties, special occasions, social clubs, churches and more. People are starting to realize they can get delicious, nutritious and healthy meals made from scratch by OriZabas which will save them cooking and clean-up time.

To learn more about Ori’Zaba’s franchising opportunities, contact franchise ( @ ) zabas dot com or visit https://zabas.com/franchising.

About OriZabas OriZabas Scratch Mexican Grill is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in their scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, OriZabas multiple locations can now be found in Nevada and is currently expanding into Michigan, Texas and throughout the United States. To learn more, visit https://zabas.com/franchising.

