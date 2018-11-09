TE Connectivity Announced Stripline RF Connectors and Contacts

TE Connectivity (TE)’s Stripline RF connectors and contacts provide USCAR compliant connector systems for high-frequency coaxial connectors within vehicle infotainment applications

Hong Kong, November 07, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE)’s Stripline RF connectors and contacts provide USCAR compliant connector systems for high-frequency coaxial connectors within vehicle infotainment applications. TE’s connectors are available in 1, 2 and HYB 2, 3 positions and headers. TE offers coaxial link connectivity solutions for vehicle antenna devices that support Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Global Systems for Mobile Communications (GSM), Wi-Fi and mobile television. TE’s connector system helps to support increasing demand for low-cost connectors with complex crimping.

TE Connectivity’s Coaxial connection system for radio frequency analog/digital signals with performance up to 4Ghz. It supports cable displacement technology (simliar to insulation displacement connection, IDC) and “F” crimp termination for center contact. Box design contact by stamped & formed is > 110N retention force after aging. Temperature stability up to 105°C. In-line connector and applicable coaxial cable of RG316, RG174, 1.5DS are available with USCAR complaint.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/