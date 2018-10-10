11th Edition of Livon Times Fresh Face 2018 comes to Delhi

The Times of India in collaboration with Livon has begun Season 11 of the most coveted personality and talent hunt across colleges in India, Livon Times Fresh Face. India’s largest inter-college talent hunt platform initiated round one of its auditions in Delhi on 18th September. Participants have been enthusiastically auditioning by showcasing their Fresh Factor which is mix of their Talent + Personality to the jury.

The hunt for the most talented collegians is taking place across numerous locationsin the city of Delhi over 21 days. Participants can audition at Kamala Nehru College, Maitreyi College, Manav Rachna University, Kalindi College, Janki Devi Memorial, BVIMR (Bhartiya Vidyapeeth), IIMT Group of Colleges Greater Noida, Sharda Uniiversity, DCAC, Asian Academy of Film and Television, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Bennett University, Institute Of Home Economics, Shiv Nadar University and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and the open mall audition venue will be announced soon.

The shortlisted candidates from college and open mall auditions will perform at the City finale and City winners will compete nationally at the Grand Finale, which is set to be hosted in Mumbai. The two national winners will be crowned the Livon Times Fresh Face Season 11 Powered by Set Wet.

The detailed schedule for the Delhi auditions are listed below:

Sr. No. College NameDateStart Time

1Kamala Nehru College18th Sep1:00 pm

2Maitreyi College19th Sep1:30 pm

3Manav Rachna University24th Sept12:30 pm

4Kalindi College26th Sep11:00 am

5Janki Devi Memorial26th Sep1:00 pm

6BVIMR (Bhartiya Vidyapeeth)27th Sep1:00 pm

7IIMT Group of Colleges Greater Noida27th Sep2:00 pm

8Sharda University28th Sep12:30 pm

9DCAC28th Sep11:30 am

10Asian Academy of Film & Television03rd Oct11:00 am

11Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College03rd Oct2:30 pm

12Bennett University04th Oct2:00 pm

13Institute Of Home Economics05th Oct12:00 pm

14Shiv Nadar University06th Oct12:30 pm

15Shaheed Bhagat Singh College08th Oct12:00 pm

Fresh Face has become an expansive platform where each year students have showcased their personality and some exceptional skills

