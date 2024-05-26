Santastic News: Lufthansa flies to the home of Santa Claus for the first time this winter

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 24, 2024

– From Frankfurt twice weekly to Rovaniemi

– Chișinău from Frankfurt and Nantes from Munich to be continued in winter

– Flights bookable as of now

Wintertime is Christmas time and anyone who has always wanted to visit Santa Claus in his official hometown now has the chance to do so non-stop with Lufthansa from Frankfurt. From November 30, 2024, the airline will be flying twice a week from Frankfurt to Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland in northern Finland, for the first time. Rovaniemi is located on the Arctic Circle and is surrounded by untouched nature. The city is an ideal starting point for exploring breathtaking natural phenomena such as the Northern Lights or spectacular cross-country ski resorts.

With the addition of Rovaniemi, Lufthansa is continuing its success story in Finland. In addition to Helsinki, Oulu, Kittil, Ivalou and Kuusamo, it is the sixth Finnish destination for Lufthansa Airlines.

Lufthansa will also fly from Frankfurt to Chișinău, the capital of the Republic of Moldova, in winter. This connection was already launched in summer 2024. Nantes (France) can now also be discovered from Munich in winter. The destination, which was added in summer, is now also offered in the cold season.

All new destinations can be booked immediately via the familiar Lufthansa booking channels.

Details Frankfort – Rovaniemi

From November 30, 2024

Tuesdays, Saturdays

LH852 Frankfurt 08:50 Rovaniemi 12:50

LH853 Rovaniemi 13:50 Frankfurt 15:50