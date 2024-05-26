Bloom into Summer with Talitha Koum at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Seoul, Korea – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 24, 2024

Starting June 5 till August 31, 2024, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul blooms into a summer of wellness through an inspiring partnership with Talitha Koum, the pioneering Korean premium vegan beauty brand infused with health-enhancing white dandelion.Spreading across the urban sanctuary Hotel like dandelion seeds, nature-inspired Talitha Koum experiences include K-wellness room packages, spa treats, cocktails, cakes, dcor and more.

Were all set for a white dandelion-inspired summer with Talitha Koums vision of natural strength in beauty” comments Michael Schmid, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. Its been a fun and creative journey, weaving K-wellness and the white dandelion motif throughout our city haven from our lobby to our rooms, our cocktails to our spa. I am particularly excited about the dandelion-inspired dcor offering a light and bright welcome to every guest.

Step into a Dandelion Summer

From early June to August 27, guests will be enveloped in a dandelion summer from the moment they enter the Hotel Lobby, arranged by world-renowned flower artist Nicolai Bergmann and his team. A magnificent backdrop of seasonal flowers such as limonium and gypsophila symbolising a dandelion in bloom sets a dramatic stage, complemented by antique furniture and soft, white fluffy dcor with accents of gold, yellows and greens.

Wellness Escape Room Package

This exclusive K-wellness and beauty package includes daily breakfast at The Market Kitchen for two adults, a luxurious Talitha Koum Body Care Duo set (valued at KRW 136,000), and a Mindelay body towel to rejuvenate skin during the hot summer months. A yoga mat, pillow options, and complimentary access to the Hotels Korean sauna for two adults (valued at KRW 120,000) further boost summertime wellbeing.

White Dandelion Cake at Confections by Four Seasons

Confections at Four Seasons will celebrate the Talitha Koum summer collaboration with an artful cake showcasing uplifting blue sky vibes and breezy white dandelion flowers. Available to purchase for KRW 85,000, each handmade creation is filled with fresh seasonal peach jelly and compote, and vanilla mousse with almond sponge tart on the bottom, offering fresh and sweet flavour of summer and enjoyable texture. The cake comes in a beautiful box designed with illustrator and artist Saki, reflecting summery blue and Korean folk art with traditional symbols, perfect as a gift or a personal indulgence.

Talitha Koum Experience at Korean Sauna and Spa

Natural strength and beauty are accessible to all in the Hotels Spa this summer thanks to welcoming cups of Talitha Koum White Dandelion tea and a selection of signature body and facial products in the shower and powder rooms, from facial cleanser to body balm. 90-minute Spa treatment guests can get a Talitha Koum Lipcure Balm as a special gift on a first come first served basis (valued at KRW 25,000). Nourishing and moisturizing Talitha Koum body products enhance the experience in the Hotels Korean Sauna as well.

Cocktails at OUL

Embracing the summer collaboration, hip hotspot OUL will offer two inventive nature-inspired cocktails. Showcasing seasonal and local ingredients, the cocktails draw on Korean rice wine makgeolli as well as Korean craft gin. In addition, OUL guests can enjoy a Talitha Koum voucher served with their drink, offering KRW 20,000 off at the brands Seoul store.

Talitha Koum and Nicolai Bergmann Gift Set

Exquisite pastel flowers are combined with specially chosen Talitha Koum products for a Gift Box packed with K-wellness and uplifting beauty. These elegant gifts are available from both the Hotels Nicolai Bergmann store and the citys Talitha Koum store.

For reservations: 02-6388-5000