The 9th Quam IR Awards was Successfully Held

HONG KONG, May 24, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Quam IR Awards 2023 (‘QIRA’ or ‘The Awards’) award presentation ceremony took place on 24 May, 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, recognizing investor relations teams that keep pace with the times in a rapidly changing environment, as well as outstanding enterprises with excellent sustainable development management.

Transparent and Fair Corporate Disclosure Drives Healthy Financial Markets

Fairness and transparency in information disclosure to the public are very crucial factors that the public considers when making investment decisions. Beyond just enhancing public understanding of the company, this also helps drive the healthy development of the financial markets. Quam IR Awards is proud to recognize and reward the very best listed company in investor relations industry. The winners of the QIRA have opened the door of communication through diversified channels, representing the tact and professionalism of investor relations. The keen enthusiasm for the 9th Quam IR Awards can be seen from the entries. A total of 13 companies have differentiated themselves from their competitors to won the Awards.

Special Awards Recognizing Sustainable Development Achievements

To recognize the performance and contributions of organizations in implementing sustainable development goals, Quam IR has partnered again this year with Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited (HKSSA), an advisory firm focusing on enterprises’ abilities of their sustainable development, to professionally select the winning companies in the “Sustainable Development Category” awards to commend enterprises that have demonstrated outstanding overall performance in ESG aspects.

In addition, three special awards have been featured, including “Sustainable Development Category – The Best Report of the Year”, “Sustainable Development Category – Carbon Management”, and “Sustainable Development Category- The Best Approach of Carbon Management of the Year”. These awards aim to shine a spotlight on companies that have demonstrated exemplary performance in environmental protection, particularly in energy conservation, and carbon reduction initiatives.

Investor Relations Prominence Accentuated in Volatile Macroeconomic Climate

Ms. May Mak, Chief Financial Officer of Quam Plus Financial Group, said at the opening remark “Our investors are more than financiers; they are our partners who share our vision and support our growth. We value their trust and understand the significance of transparent and considerate relationships. This is why investor relations plays a crucial role in fostering transparency, trust, and effective communication between our company and its investors.”

Dr. Army Yan, Chief Investment Officer of Quam Plus Financial Group, said “2023 was another turmoil year for the Hong Kong market amidst continuing geo-political conflict. PRC policy changes and high interest rate. While all other major markets recorded increases in 2023, HSI was down 13.8%. In the times of market uncertainty, the role of IR becomes even more vital.” He then commended all the award winners, saying “Relaxation of southbound stock connect and increasing interest from the west have seen our market rebounded. The share price of all of our winners have performed well. Together, let us forge ahead, embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Steadfast Support from Industry Peers and Media Allies

Quam IR was pleased to invite Mr. Robert Lee, Member of the Legislative Council – Functional Constituency (Financial Services), Dr Alvin Ho, CFA. President of CFA Society Hong Kong, Dr. Gordon Tsui Luen-on Permanent Honorary President, Hong Kong Securities Association and Prof. Yan Xu, Associate Director of Center for Business Strategy and Innovation, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology as our guests of honour to witness such grand occasion.

The 9th Quam IR Awards came to a successful conclusion, thanks to our supporters in the business community, media friends and sponsors in Hong Kong and mainland China. Our supporting media partners include The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, The Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association, CFA Society Hong Kong, Ming Pao, Caiguu, FX168 and FX678. Quam IR is grateful for their support, which make Quam IR Awards 2023 a success.

The list of awardees for Quam IR Awards 2023 (In alphabetical order of company name):

Stock Code Company Name Hong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) Category 0992 Lenovo Group Limited 0006 Power Assets Holdings Limited 2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Main Board Category 0081 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited 2276 Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd. 0242 Shun Tak Holdings Limited 6811 Tai Hing Group Holdings Limited Sustainable Development Category Platinum 2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited Gold 3613 Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited Silver 1229 Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd Bronze 2266 Lai Si Enterprise Holding Limited Carbon Management – Gold 8391 Cornerstone Technologies Holdings Limited The Best Report of the Year 3311 China State Construction International Holdings Limited The Best Approach of Carbon Management of the Year 3311 China State Construction International Holdings Limited

