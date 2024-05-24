LT Senior Services Continues Its Monthly Series for Seniors on Tuesday, June 11, with “How to Get the Best Value and Safest Care from Your Healthcare Providers.”

On the second Tuesday of each month, LT Senior Services facilitates a free seminar on an important topic. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, and are also presented online via Zoom. Future scheduled topics include:

June 11: How to Get the Best Value and Safest Care from Your Healthcare Providers

July 9: Living with Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Knowledge is Power

August 13: Decluttering Your Home

September 10: Living, Dying, and Leaving a Legacy

October 8: Sleep and Aging

November 12: Your Forever Home – Building, Buying, and Remodeling Options

“It is abundantly clear that it is to everyone’s benefit to take steps toward making the most of our lives in order to ‘age well,’” said LT Senior Services Founder and President Cyndi Cummings. “Our seminar speakers are committed to supporting our community’s older adult population by partnering with LT Senior Services.”

The in-person events take place on the second Tuesday of each month, 10:30 AM-12 noon, at Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Virtual attendance is also available by registering for the simultaneous Zoom session. Visit www.ltseniorservices.org/2024events for more information and to register to attend.

About LT Senior Services:

LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars/webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.