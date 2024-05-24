Four Dow leaders recognized on INvolve’s 2024 Empower Role Model Lists

MIDLAND, Mich. – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 24, 2024

FourDow(NYSE: DOW) leaders have been honored on INvolves EmpowerExecutive Role Model ListandEmpower Future Leaders Role Model List.

Empower Role Model Lists showcase leaders who are breaking down barriers at work for people of color within global business, representing a wide range of individuals who have made it their personal mission to make a difference. These inspirational leaders are paving the way when it comes to increasing representation and driving inclusion for others within the workplace.

Leaders are key to creating a more inclusive, diverse and equitable workplace where every member of Team Dow can thrive, saidAlveda J. Williams, Ph.D, Dow chief inclusion officer. Congratulations to Mauro, Karen, Amit and Shruti. I am proud to call these leaders my colleagues.

Dow employees selected for the Empower Role Model lists include:

Empower Executives Role Model List

Mauro Gregorio, outgoing president of Performance Materials & Coatings, Latin America oversight, executive sponsor of the Hispanic and Latin Network (HLN)

Karen S. Carter, president of Packaging & Specialty Plastics

Empower Future Leaders Role Model List

Amit Shah , product director for Engineered Materials and Elastomers, Dow Consumer Solutions

, product director for Engineered Materials and Elastomers, Dow Consumer Solutions Shruti Bahadur, global leader, Employee Experience and Employee Resource Groups

Im so thrilled to be celebrating this global group of trailblazing Executives, Future Leaders and Advocates for people of color in business, said Suki Sandhu OBE, founder and CEO of INvolve. All the individuals within these lists are championing inclusion and leveraging their expertise and knowledge to drive impactful initiatives and strategic change within their organizations. Its vital that people of color across global organizations can succeed and achieve career success, and these Role Models are essential drivers of change who are smashing barriers to progress. We could not effect change without them leading the way.

Within the last year, Dow employees also achieved recognition on theINvolve Heroes Women Role Model Lists, the inauguralEnable Role Model Listand theOutstanding LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the worlds leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visitingwww.dow.com.

