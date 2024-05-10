Canada – Information Note – Changes to agricultural uses following the re evaluation decision for RVD2021 04: Lambda-cyhalothrin and its associated end-use products

Carrot

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures

0.01

Arrowroot, Cassava, Taro corms, Ginger, Jerusalem artichoke, Potato, Sweet potato, Tanier corms, Turmeric, Yam bean, Yam

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures

0.02

Crop group 3-07: bulb vegetables

All registered commodities within the crop group

Cancelled for all uses (residues must not exceed the LOQ 0.01 ppm)

0.01

Head and leaf lettuce

Cancelled for all uses (residues must not exceed the LOQ of 0.01 ppm)

0.01

Crop group 5-13: brassica head and stem vegetable group

Broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, chinese broccoli, chinese napa cabbages, cauliflower

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.4

Crop group 6: legume vegetables (succulent or dried)

Dry adzuki beans, dry beans, dry blackeyed peas, dry broad beans, dry catjang beans, dry chickpeas, dry cowpea seeds, dry field peas, dry grain lupins, dry guar seeds, dry kidney beans, dry lablab beans, dry lentils, dry lima beans, dry moth beans, dry mung beans, dry navy beans, dry pigeon peas, dry pink beans, dry pinto beans, dry rice beans, dry southern peas, dry tepary beans, dry urd beans

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

Cancelled for feed use (residues must not exceed 0.01 ppm)

0.1

Crop group 6: legume vegetables (succulent or dried)

Dry soybeans, succulent shelled blackeyed peas, succulent shelled broad beans, succulent shelled english peas, succulent shelled garden peas, succulent shelled green peas, succulent shelled lima beans, succulent shelled peas, succulent shelled pigeon peas, succulent shelled southern peas

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

Cancelled for feed use (residues must not exceed 0.01 ppm)

0.02

Crop group 6: legume vegetables (succulent or dried)

Edible-podded dwarf peas, edible-podded jackbeans, edible-podded moth beans, edible-podded peas, edible-podded pigeon peas, edible-podded scarlet runner beans, edible-podded snap beans, edible-podded snow peas, edible-podded sugar snap peas, edible-podded sword beans, edible-podded vegetable soybeans (edamame), edible-podded wax beans, edible-podded yardlong beans

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

Cancelled for feed use (residues must not exceed 0.01 ppm)

0.2

Crop group 8-09: fruiting vegetables

African eggplants, bell peppers, bush tomatoes, coconas, currant tomatoes, eggplants, garden huckleberries, goji berries, groundcherries, martynias, naranjillas, non-bell peppers, okras, pea eggplants, pepinos, roselles, pepper hybrids, scarlet eggplants, sunberries, tomatillos, tomatoes, tree tomatoes

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.2

Crop group 9: cucurbit vegetables

Balsam apples, balsam pears, cantaloupes, chayote fruit, chinese cucumbers, chinese waxgourds, citron melons, cucumbers, edible gourds (other than those listed in this item), muskmelons (other than those listed in this item), pumpkins, summer squash, watermelons, west indian gherkins, winter squash

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.05

Apple, pear

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.3

Cherry, nectarine, peaches, plums

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.5

Saskatoon berry

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.08

Strawberry

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.01

Crop group 14-11: tree nuts

African tree nuts, almond nuts, beechnuts, black walnuts, Brazil nuts, Brazilian pine nuts, bunya nuts, bur oak nuts, butternuts, cajou nuts, candlenuts, cashew nuts, chestnuts, chinquapin nuts, coconuts, coquito nuts, dika nuts, English walnuts, ginkgo nuts, guiana chestnuts, hazelnuts, heartnuts, hickory nuts, Japanese horse-chestnuts, macadamia nuts, mongongo nuts, monkey puzzle nuts, monkey-pot nuts, okari nuts, pachira nuts, peach palm nuts, pecan nuts, pequi nuts, pili nuts, pine nuts, pistachio nuts, sapucaia nuts, tropical almond nuts, yellowhorn nuts

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.05

Crop group 15: cereal grains

Barley, buckwheat, field corn, oats, pearl millet, popcorn grain, proso millet, rye, sweet corn kernels plus cob with husks removed, teosinte, triticale, wheat

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

Cancelled for feed use (residues must not exceed 0.01 ppm)

0.05

Crop group 15: cereal grains

Field corn flour

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

Cancelled for feed use (residues must not exceed 0.01 ppm)

0.15

Crop group 15: cereal grains

Barley bran, rye bran, sorghum, wheat bran

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

Cancelled for feed use (residues must not exceed 0.01 ppm)

0.2

Crop group 15: cereal grains

Rice, wild rice

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

Cancelled for feed use (residues must not exceed 0.01 ppm)

1

Crop group 20: oilseeds (revised)

Flax seed, mustard seeds (oilseed type)

Acceptable for food use with revised mitigation measures.

0.01

Crop group 20: oilseeds (revised)

Rapeseed (including canola)

Acceptable for food use with revised mitigation measures.

0.3

Crop group 20: oilseeds (revised)

Canola oil

Acceptable for food use with revised mitigation measures.

0.5

Crop group 20: oilseeds (revised)

Sunflower oil, Sunflower seeds, Undelinted cotton seeds

Cancelled for all uses (residues must not exceed the LOQ of 0.01 ppm)

0.01

Mustard seed (condiment type)

Cancelled for all uses (residues must not exceed the LOQ of 0.01 ppm)

0.01

Asparagus

Acceptable for food use with revised mitigation measures.

0.02

Celery

Acceptable for food use with revised mitigation measures.

0.3

Kohlrabies

Acceptable for food use with revised mitigation measures.

0.4

Beef and non-lactating dairy cattle

Acceptable for food use with revised risk mitigation measures.

0.2

All food commodities (other than those listed in this item)

The MRL of 0.01 ppm will also be applicable to all food commodities that do not have specific MRLs listed in the MRL database.

0.01