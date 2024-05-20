US Sports Camps and Nintendo Partner to Level Up Camp Experiences Across North America

Year one of this multi-year partnership includes an enhanced camp experience for kids across the US and Canada

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 17, 2024

US Sports Camps and Sports Camps Canada, official providers of Nike Sports Camps, announced a multi-year, multi-market partnership with Nintendo. Kicking off across North America this summer, the first year of this exciting collaboration is designed to enhance the camper experience through immersive gameplay experiences, activities, and more.

Between June and August, US Sports Camps and Sports Camps Canada, and Nintendo will co-host fun game experiences at selected camps that allow kids to take their game off the court and onto the Nintendo Switch system with multiplayer and sports focused games. From racing to the finish line in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in friendly competitions to engaging in a multi-sport showdown in Nintendo Switch Sports, campers will be immersed in the worlds and characters of Nintendo.

US Sports Camps and Sports Camps Canada are constantly seeking ways to deliver our campers the most enjoyment possible, which includes partnerships with premium brands, said Ian Hamilton, Global Vice President of Brand Partnerships at US Sports Camps and Sports Camps Canada. Nintendo is at the forefront of the entertainment landscape, having developed family-friendly games for decades that bring people together. We couldnt be more thrilled by this partnership, which gives our campers another fun activity to bond over.

Kids can discover Mario and friends on Nintendo Switch – a versatile video game system that can be played anytime, anywhere. The Nintendo Switch family of systems is home to a vast library of exclusive games from beloved franchises like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For more information about Nintendo Switch and its library of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/

For more information on US Sports Camps, visit ussportscamps.com