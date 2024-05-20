British Fashion Council, British Vogue and Maya Jama Celebrate Chopova Lowena, the 2024 Bfc/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund Winner

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 17, 2024

What: Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive, British Fashion Council; Chioma Nnadi, Head of Editorial Content, British Vogue and Maya Jama, BFC Foundation Advisory Committee member hosted a cocktail event to celebrate Chopova Lowena, winner of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2024.

Where: The Rooftop, Soho House, 180 The Strand, WC2R 1EA

When: Thursday 16th May 2024

Who: Alva Claire, Alexandra Carl, Caroline Rush CBE, Chioma Nnadi, Daisy Lowe, Declan Chan, Emma Chopova, Ikram Abdi, Laura Lowena, Leomie Anderson, Maya Jama, Munroe Bergdorf, Narmina Marandi, Paloma Faith, Raven Smith, Susie Lau, Tania Fares, Yomi Adegoke and Zezi Ifore.

The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner: Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena of Chopova Lowena were joined by Caroline Rush CBE, Chioma Nnadi and Maya Jama alongside their friends, family and team to celebrate the win. Chopova Lowena is rooted in British and Bulgarian craftsmanship and vibrantly juxtaposes folklore references and sportswear with a focus on sustainability. The brand has gained a devoted following and attained cult status over the last few years.

Maya Jama joins the BFC Foundation Advisory Committee: The event was also an opportunity to welcome Maya Jama as a new member of the BFC Foundation Advisory Committee, which she joined in May 2024. The new role showcases Jamas continued commitment to supporting and championing British fashion.

Maya Jama, Member of the BFC Foundation Advisory Committee said: “Ive collaborated with and had the opportunity to wear some incredible emerging British designers for a while now and have loved championing them through my work in the industry. Having hosted, and been so inspired at The Fashion Awards presented by Pandora with the BFC Foundation in December 2023, I wanted to build relationships with new designers, and thats why its been amazing to forge an even stronger connection with the charity this year. Im looking forward to becoming more involved with the amazing work it does in building programmes that continue to elevate British talent.