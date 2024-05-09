Hong Kong – Government announces appointments to Advisory Committee on Mental Health

Government announces appointments to Advisory Committee on Mental Health ************************************************************************



The Government announced today (May 9) the appointment of two new members to the Advisory Committee on Mental Health (ACMH) with effect from May 9 this year to November 30, 2025.



The two newly appointed members are Dr Amos Cheung Chuen-yih and Ms Amy Chan Lim-chee. Dr Cheung is a clinical psychologist in private practice with ample experience in the field while Ms Chan is a sportsperson who actively advocates sports and various community services.



Established in December 2017, the ACMH advises the Government on mental health policies, including the adoption of a more integrated and comprehensive approach to tackle multifaceted mental health issues, assisting the Government in formulating policies, strategies and measures, as well as following up on and monitoring the implementation of various recommendations of the Mental Health Review Report, with a view to enhancing mental health services in Hong Kong.



The membership list of the ACMH is set out on the webpage of the Health Bureau: www.healthbureau.gov.hk/en/committees/acmh/membership.html.