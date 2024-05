Al Aliyo Shop Launch: A Fresh Take on Farm to Table, Empowering Women Along the Way

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Mar 8, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – On this International Women’s Day, Al Aliyo Hydrofarms proudly announces the launch of its innovative e-commerce platform, Al Aliyo Shop, marking a significant stride in the agricultural sector’s movement towards sustainability, technology, and female leadership. Al Aliyo Shop is set to revolutionize the way the UAE experiences freshness by delivering an array of hydroponically grown produce directly from farm to table…