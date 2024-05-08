Rome becomes the first European city to offer open loop transit payments to JCB Cardmembers

TOKYO & LONDON, May 8, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – Boarding public transport and pay the fare by simply tapping with a contactless payment card on turnstiles or authorized readers: Rome is the first city in Europe to offer this contactless payment service to JCB Cardmembers.

The service, commonly known as open loop transit, is now available through Nexi, the leading Italian PayTech in Europe, which has entered into a strategic agreement with JCB to allow the holders of their contactless cards to access Rome’s public transportation by paying the fare in this extremely simple, fast, and secure way, thanks to the contactless sales channel developed by ATAC across the entire transportation network of Rome.

Millions of tourists and citizens, especially from Asian countries, will be able to benefit from the service on all public transportation vehicles in Rome: the service is active on all surface lines, buses, trams, and trolleybuses, as well as on the entire metro network (metro A, metro B/B1, metro C), in addition to some urban railway lines equipped with entrance turnstiles.

There are several advantages, both for passengers and for urban mobility as a whole: no need to purchase a ticket in advance, maximum convenience, and security of purchase, guarantee of the best fare calculated on the basis of the last 24 hours of travel, and greater accessibility to public transportation.

“The agreement with JCB once again demonstrates how Nexi has the technology, scale, and expertise to operate successfully at a global level. In particular, we are proud that an Italian city, Rome, will be the first city in Europe to offer this contactless payments service to a potential pool of millions of Asian citizens, thus accelerating the process of digitalizing travel tickets in Rome,” said Filippo Maria Signoretti, Merchant Solutions Director Italy.

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: “JCB offers a unique proposition to European transit operators looking for a reliable partner for their next phase of growth. This exciting partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering the best solutions for our cardmembers and business partners across Europe, opening the doors to new projects within the transit industry.”

JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 156 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Nexi

Nexi is the European PayTech, present in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Listed on the Euronext Milan, Nexi has the scale, geographical reach, and capabilities to drive the transition towards a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, e-commerce expertise, and specific solutions for the industry, Nexi can provide flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally through a wide range of channels and different payment methods. Nexi’s technological platform and best-in-class professional skills in the sector allow the company to operate at its best in three market segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuing Solutions, and Digital Solutions. Nexi continuously invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting the needs of its customers together with its partner banks and creating new business opportunities for them. Nexi is committed to supporting people and businesses of all sizes, transforming the way people pay and businesses accept payments, offering customers the most innovative and reliable solutions to better serve their customers and grow. This is the way how Nexi promotes progress for the benefit of all: simplifying payments and enabling people and businesses to build closer relationships and grow together. www.nexi.it www.nexigroup.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

JCB Contacts

JCB International (Europe) Ltd.

Diana Lee: dlee@jcbeurope.eu

JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Ayaka Nakajima: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp

Nexi – External Communication & Media Relations

Daniele de Sanctis

daniele.desanctis@nexigroup.com

Mobile: +39 346/015.1000

Matteo Abbondanza

matteo.abbondanza@nexigroup.com

Mobile: +39.348/406.8858

Danja Giacomin

danja.giacomin@nexigroup.com

Mobile: +39.334/2256777



