GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj Unveils State-of-the-Art Sports Arena In Collaboration With ITMagia and Push Sports

GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, one of the leading educational institutions in India, has unveiled the GD Goenka Sports Arena in collaboration with the renowned sports and event management company ITMagia and sports-tech firm Push Sports.

Nestled within the school’s sprawling campus, the sports facility covers an acre and features state-of-the-art facilities, including a remarkable 9v9 FIFA-approved artificial turf for football, four cricket pitches with bowling machines, courts for padel and pickleball, an indoor facility for basketball and badminton, a covered swimming pool with heating and a volleyball court.

India recognises the indispensable role of sports and fitness in individuals’ lives, societal well-being, and national development. Through active participation in sports, individuals imbibe values of teamwork, strategic thinking, leadership, and goal setting, fostering a healthier and stronger society. Sport is one of the most productive ways the youth of any society can spend their non-work hours.

In this regard, the GD Goenka Sports Arena will cater to 3000 students, enabling them to focus on their fitness and wellbeing. Furthermore, the academy will also function during post-school hours for the students.

Sharing his delight and underscoring the significance of sports in students’ lives, Mr. Nipun Goenka, Director of GD Goenka Group, said,”The new sports facility at GD Goenka Public School in Vasant Kunj marks a significant step towards enhancing the well-being of our students. By providing world-class infrastructure, we empower them to embrace fitness, teamwork, and responsibility, nurturing not just athletes but well-rounded individuals poised for success.”

The inaugural event also witnessed the presence of eminent personalities, including actor and TV personality Mr. Rannvijay Singha and Mr. Abhinandan Sekhri, Co-Founder and CEO of Newslaundry. Their participation served as a testament to GD Goenka Public School’s commitment to promoting a culture of excellence in sports and the overall well-being of students.

”It is inspiring to see the focus of sports expanding beyond cricket. GD Goenka Sports Arena reflects a shift towards promoting diverse sports, offering students a broader spectrum of athletic opportunities to explore and excel,” said Mr.Rannvijay Singha.

Emphasising that the collaboration between schools and sports management companies is an incredible initiative, Mr. Abhinandan Sekhri said,”Sports has always been my first love, and its importance in a healthy society cannot be overstated. It is an arena for children to learn teamwork, accommodate differences and grow emotionally. The coming together of sports management companies and schools to make a big tent for children to work together and interact is an excellent idea.”

Ambitious initiatives such as the Khelo India programme and the FIT India Movement highlight India’s commitment to revitalising the sports culture at grassroots levels and promoting fitness as an integral part of daily life. By promoting indigenous sports, spreading awareness, and providing accessible platforms for fitness, India aims to foster a nation where every citizen embraces a physically active lifestyle, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant society.

The occasion also witnessed a captivating football match in which Mr. Nipun Goenka, Mr. Rannvijay Singha, Mr. Abhinandan Sekhri and Mr. Hemant Sharma, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Legends Cup, showcased their skills and competitive spirit on the field with the students.

“ITMagia is not just building sports infrastructure but is constructing pathways to a brighter future for schools and children. By developing these sports facilities, we are investing in the holistic development of our youth, empowering them to reach their maximum potential both on and off the field,” said Mr. Arpit Gupta, Director & Co-Founder of ITMagia.

Echoing his opinion, Mr. Nitin Pahuja, Founder and CEO, Push Sports, said,”We at Push Sports are delighted to announce our partnership with GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj, and iTMagia. We believe in the transformative power of sports in shaping the lives of youth, and this collaboration marks an exciting milestone as we come together to provide a cutting-edge facility for young athletes, empowering them to pursue their passion for sports.

Exceptional sports facilities like the GD Goenka Sports Arena will also encourage widespread participation in sports to cultivate a culture of excellence. This will enable athletes to realise their full potential and propel India towards becoming a sporting powerhouse as well as a multidisciplinary University accredited by UGC, BCI and ICAR.