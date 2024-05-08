‘Design for Justice’ – Student-led Exhibition Tackles Social Issues Through Design

The School of Design and Innovation at RV University invites you to experience the power of design as a tool for social change! ‘Design for Justice’ is a unique, student-led exhibition that showcases design solutions addressing marginalized communities, sustainability, digital inequality, and other pressing issues. Visitors can engage in interactive workshops, hear talks from industry leaders, and explore how design can shape a better world.

Event: ‘Design for Justice’ Exhibition’

‘Design for Justice’ Exhibition’ Dates: May 10th – 12th, 2024

May 10th – 12th, 2024 Location: Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru

Summary: This impactful exhibition will highlight the work of B.Des and M.Des students of RV University who are deeply committed to confronting social challenges through innovative design. The event aims to spark dialogue about design’s ethical responsibilities and its potential to create a more just and equitable world.

About the School of Design and Innovation, RV University:

Backed by the legacy of RV Educational Institutions, the School of Design and Innovation (SDI) is a leader in design education with a socially conscious focus. SDI empowers students to utilize design for more than just aesthetics, preparing them to be responsible professionals equipped to confront societal complexities and design for positive change.

About RV University

Backed by the 84-year-rich legacy of RV Educational Institutions, RV University, which commenced operations in 2021, is a new-age, tech-driven, global university that imparts high-quality liberal education with an interdisciplinary curriculum. The university offers 60 undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs in seven academic disciplines: liberal arts and science, design and innovation, film, media and creative arts, business, economics, computer science, engineering, and law. It has partnerships and collaborations with over 170 reputed foreign universities, institutions, and companies.