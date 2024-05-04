Peapack Private Hires Jerry Dominguez as Senior Managing Director

BEDMINSTER, NJ, May 4, 2024 – (NewMediaWire) – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce that Jerry Dominguez has joined Peapack Private’s New York City location as Senior Managing Director. Jerry is responsible for providing customized commercial banking solutions to a diverse set of businesses to help them achieve their financial goals.

Mr. Dominguez is a financial services professional with extensive experience in client relationship management and business development. Previously, he served as Relationship Manager, Private and Commercial Banking, at Customers Bank Corp., New York, NY, where he focused on middle-market companies, small businesses, municipalities, non-profits and large corporate and institutional investors with high deposit balances. Prior to that, Jerry held positions in business banking at both Capital One Bank and Bank of America, NYC.

Mr. Dominguez attended St. Thomas Aquinas College in New York. He is a member of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce and affiliate member of the New Jersey Land Title Association. Jerry is also a supporter of the American Land Title Association and The Fuller Center for Housing.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.4 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.



Topic: Press release summary