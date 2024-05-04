Daniel E. Kaplan Contributes to Dorot, Feeding Jewish Seniors at Passover

Daniel E. Kaplan supports Dorot’s mission to bring community and connection to seniors.

Insurance and investment professional, Daniel E. Kaplan, has committed his support to Dorot and their mission of connecting with Jewish seniors in need. His collaboration with the prominent organization furthers their mission of enhancing the lives of older adults, ensuring that every senior can partake in the joy and traditions of holidays such as Passover.

Passover holds significance for Jewish seniors, symbolizing renewal, freedom, and communal connection. For those facing economic hardship or social isolation, celebrating this holiday can be challenging. Understanding this, Dorot provides crucial support to seniors through the delivery of Passover packages. These packages, filled with traditional foods and heartfelt messages, serve as a reminder of community solidarity and care.

“I am deeply honored to support Dorot in their mission of bringing joy and companionship to Jewish seniors during Passover,” said Kaplan. “Every senior deserves to celebrate this holiday with dignity, surrounded by the warmth of the community. I am proud to play a part in making this vision a reality.”

Dorot, a nonprofit organization, dedicates itself to enhancing the lives of older adults by fostering meaningful connections and providing essential support services. Whether it’s distributing Passover packages brimming with traditional delights or organizing social engagement initiatives, Dorot endeavors to cultivate an environment where seniors can flourish. At the heart of its mission is the belief in the power of human connection to enrich lives. Through its various programs and services, Dorot fosters companionship and support among older adults, ensuring that no one feels alone.

Daniel E. Kaplan, an insurance and investing executive, has achieved resounding success and ethical excellence throughout his career. A top-tier economics graduate, Kaplan has become an influential figure in both New York City’s and Miami’s financial landscapes. His professional life is complemented by his passions for aviation, sports, coaching, and public speaking, setting a gold standard in financial practice.

###

For more news and information about Daniel E. Kaplan, please visit his Linkedin.

For more information on Dorot, please visit their website.