Burberry joins forces with The Outward Bound Trust to inspire young people through adventure

Burberry announces that it is joining forces with leading outdoor education charity, The Outward Bound Trust, to give secondary school students across the UK greater access to outdoor learning and to inspire young people through adventure.

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 3, 2024

Through this partnership, Burberry are not just supporting Outward Bound, theyre investing in the future leaders of our country.

Forming part of the brands Burberry Inspire programme, the partnership will enable students aged 10 18 to join the Trusts outdoor challenges at minimal cost to families. The initiative will focus on schools in London, Leeds, Castleford and Keighley regions connected to Burberrys heritage.

With the shared aim of creating brighter futures for young people, the outdoor challenges consist of a range of activities, including hiking, abseiling, canoeing and overnight expeditions. Designed with personal development at heart, each challenge takes the participants out of their comfort zone and empowers them to become stronger, more resilient, curious and ready for the challenges of life.

As part of the partnership, Burberry colleagues will also be able to volunteer their time to mentor participants, encouraging their own growth and development.

Born from a legacy of equipping people to go beyond and thrive in the outdoors, Burberrys partnership with The Outward Bound Trust builds on a shared history of protecting explorers from the elements. Where Burberrys invention of the rain-ready fabric gabardine enabled adventurers like Ernest Shackleton, Arthur Clouston and Betty Kirby-Green to explore unknown horizons, The Outward Bound Trusts expert training helped leagues of young seafarers to survive in harsh sea conditions. Turning Britains wildest corners into classrooms, the Trust now partners with schools, colleges and youth groups to deliver transformative expeditions that help people thrive against the odds.

As we welcome The Outward Bound Trust to our Burberry Inspire programme, we are proud to continue the legacy of our founder and to support young people in the communities that are so deeply connected to our heritage. We hope that with our shared passion for the outdoors and equally storied heritage, our partnership will inspire a new generation of young people to believe in themselves and have the courage to go beyond.

Jonathan Akeroyd

Chief Executive of Burberry

Through this partnership, Burberry are not just supporting Outward Bound, theyre investing in the future leaders of our country. Its about lighting a spark of adventure, resilience, and determination in young people, values that have been at the core of our mission since 1941.

Martin Davidson

Chief Executive of Outward Bound

The partnership forms a part of the Burberry Inspire programme and will support a total of five outdoor challenges in 2024, with the first having taken place in March at Ullswater in the Lake District. Further outdoor challenges will take place in Penrith, Cumbria as well as in Aberdovey, Eryri/Snowdonia.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Outward Bound Trust

Outward Bounds mission is to inspire young people to believe they can achieve more than they ever thought possible. Partnering with schools, colleges, employers and youth groups to teach the most important lesson a young person could ever learn: to believe in themselves. As a charity, they do not let financial need stand in the way of participation, with over 80% of attendees receiving funding to come on courses, empowering them to succeed for themselves, their communities and society.

Outward Bounds first school was founded in 1941 by Kurt Hahn and Lawrence Halt to save young lives threatened during World War II. As of 2024, it has grown in the UK to have 6 Centres in the Scottish Highlands, Eryri/Snowdonia and the Lake District, positively impacting the lives of 25,000 young people per year.

outwardbound.org.uk

Twitter: @OutwardBoundUK /Instagram: @OutwardBoundUK /Facebook: @OutwardBoundUK /LinkedIn

About Burberry Inspire

The Burberry Inspire programme, a joint initiative of Burberry Group plc and The Burberry Foundation, is dedicated to creating opportunities for over 500,000 young individuals in the next three years. Its goal is to nurture their creativity and foster positive transformations in their lives and communities.

Designed to unify Burberrys youth-focused initiatives globally while addressing local challenges, the programme collaborates with various community-based organisations across the globe. These partnerships span fields like entrepreneurship, sports, design, and the arts as well as programmes aimed at preparing youth for the workforce through creativity-driven engagement, breaking down educational barriers and nurturing self-esteem.

The partnership between Burberry and The Outward Bound Trust is funded by Burberry Group plc as part of the Burberry Inspire programme.

About Burberry in Yorkshire

Burberry has a deep-rooted connection to Yorkshire, with a Business Services office based in Leeds, a mill in Keighley and a further manufacturing site in Castleford.

In 1972, Burberry acquired a manufacturing site in Castleford, Yorkshire, where it continues to make its Heritage Trench Coats today.

In 2010, The Burberry Mill started making fabric exclusively for Burberry before ownership of the site transferred to Burberry Ltd in 2012. The Burberry Mill is now the home of Burberry gabardine, the fabric invented by founder Thomas Burberry in 1879.

In 2017, Burberry opened a new office in Leeds to bring together UK and EMEIA shared service teams from Finance, HR and Procurement, as well as some Customer Service and IT roles.

About Burberry

Burberry is a British luxury brand headquartered in London, UK.

Founded in 1856, Burberry is listed on the London Stock Exchange (BRBY.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index.

BURBERRY, the Equestrian Knight Design, the Burberry Check and the Thomas Burberry Monogram and Print are all trademarks belonging to Burberry.