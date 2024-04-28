Hong Kong – SFST to attend 2024 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing

SFST to attend 2024 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing *************************************************



The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, will depart for Beijing tomorrow (April 28) to attend the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum Fintech Parallel Forum (Parallel Forum) on April 29.

Organised by the Haidian District People’s Government, the Xicheng District People’s Government, the Asia Financial Cooperation Association, and Tsinghua University PBC School of Finance, the Parallel Forum invites guests to discuss the prospects of integrated development of digital finance and artificial intelligence under the theme “AI for Digital Finance”. Mr Hui will deliver a keynote speech on how Hong Kong’s financial sector addresses the opportunities and challenges brought by artificial intelligence.

2024 Zhongguancun Forum is scheduled in Beijing from April 25 to 29. Launched in 2007 and with the one and only theme of “Innovation & Development”, the forum has grown into a global, comprehensive, open, and high-level international event for enhancing global innovation in science and technology.

Mr Hui will return to Hong Kong on April 30. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan, will act as the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.