Dr. Christopher Driskill Joins Ransom Canyon Volunteer Fire Department to Serve and Protect the Community

Dr. Chris Driskill joins Ransom Canyon VFD, inspired by the vital role of volunteer firefighters.

Former clinical doctor and lifelong advocate for community service, Dr. Christopher Driskill, has taken a significant step into the world of volunteer firefighting by joining the Ransom Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD). After retiring from a distinguished career in medicine, Dr. Driskill moved to Ransom Canyon to be closer to his family and quickly found a new way to contribute to the safety and well-being of his community.

Located in a region where many small and mid-sized communities heavily rely on volunteer fire services, RCVFD plays a crucial role in protecting the lives and properties of its residents. Dr. Driskill, inspired by the dedication and bravery of volunteer firefighters, is currently pursuing his Firefighter One Certification, dedicating his retirement to learning the skills necessary to aid his community effectively.

“As someone who has always been dedicated to serving others, joining the Ransom Canyon Volunteer Fire Department felt like a natural step,” said Dr. Driskill. “The commitment and selflessness I’ve seen in this team are truly inspiring, and I am honored to be part of such a vital effort.”

Dr. Driskill’s involvement in the RCVFD not only highlights the importance of volunteer service in maintaining community safety but also serves as an inspiring example of lifelong service and learning.

Dr. Christopher S. Driskill and his journey through medical school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center was marked by academic excellence and leadership, finishing in the top 15% of his class and serving as President of the Medical Student Association. His commitment to service and leadership continued through his residency, where he assumed the role of Administrative Chief Resident, further honing his clinical and administrative skills. Dr. Driskill’s rich resume is balanced by time with his family enjoying the great outdoors.

