Private clinic sealed after ‘surgical negligence’ in Odisha; doctor’s NOC withdrawn

The Sundargarh Health Department sealed a private healthcare facility on Thursday after a woman allegedly suffered severe burn injuries to a sensitive body part during a surgical procedure. The action follows an official investigation into the incident, which reportedly uncovered multiple irregularities at the clinic.

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According to official sources, the woman, identified as Sonali Satpathy of Sundargarh, had undergone a delivery-related surgical procedure at New Life Multispeciality Clinic. The surgery was allegedly performed by gynaecologist Dr. Pushpamitra Bhitria. Allegations later surfaced that the patient sustained serious burn injuries during the operation due to negligence.

The incident reportedly came to light several days after the procedure when the woman experienced severe discomfort and burn-related complications. Her family alleged that neither the doctor nor the clinic informed them about the injury immediately after the surgery. The patient is currently receiving specialised treatment from burn experts at Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rourkela.

Following a written complaint lodged by the woman’s husband, Ashish Panda, with the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and local police, an inquiry was initiated. The investigation team reportedly found several deficiencies and irregularities in the functioning of the private clinic.

Based on the inquiry findings, the Health Department was earlier recommended that the clinic be sealed indefinitely. Authorities have also temporarily withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Dr. Pushpamitra Bhitria for private practice at the facility.

Additionally, departmental action has been initiated against AYUSH doctor Manoranjan Das, who is allegedly associated with the case. Officials said the action was taken after a detailed review of the investigation report. Further proceedings are expected as authorities continue examining the matter.

“The inquiry team met, and the report came yesterday. Based on that report, action has been taken. The inquiry was conducted from two angles. One was regarding the clinical establishment, whether it has all the requirements or not. Some gaps were found there, so it has been temporarily sealed,” Sundargarh CDMO, Suresh Mohanty, said.

“The patients who are currently admitted there will either be shifted or discharged. Next, regarding the complaint against the two doctors, and according to the inquiry report, O&G Specialist Dr. Bhitria’s NOC has been temporarily withdrawn,” the CDMO stated.

“And regarding Manoranjan Das, who was the AYUSH doctor under NHM, a letter has been sent to the Mission Director for departmental proceedings against him. Action will be taken after they decide,” CDMO Mohanty added when contacted.

Reported By: Debabrata