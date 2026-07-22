Special|H Vinoth states Vijay asked not to exaggerate fan components in Jana Nayagan

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22 Jul 2026, 7:54 am
There is just one more day to opt for the release of Jana NayaganVijay’s last movie, directed by H Vinoth. Ahead of the movie’s release, Vinoth talked to CE about its styles, the difficulties he dealt with due to the fact that of its significance to the lead star, and more.
Vinoth stated that everybody on set remained in ‘fan mode’ as Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s last movie before retirement. The director stated that he did not have to require any of its team members to get Vijay elevation minutes in the movie. Take the tunes’Thalapathy Kacheriand’Raavana Mavandaa,’.
“Everyone was in a mood to celebrate Thalapathy, because it is his last film. Everyone is ‘a Thalapathy fan,’ whether it be the music director (Anirudh) or the lyricist (Vivek). So when it comes to content, too, they were already prepared with it,” the Jana Nayagan director stated.