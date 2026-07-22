Books

Business Special|H Vinoth states Vijay asked not to exaggerate fan components in Jana Nayagan By Correspondent - 61

Upgraded on : 22 Jul 2026, 7:54 am There is just one more day to opt for the release of Jana NayaganVijay’s last movie, directed by H Vinoth. Ahead of the movie’s release, Vinoth talked to CE about its styles, the difficulties he dealt with due to the fact that of its significance to the lead star, and more. Vinoth stated that everybody on set remained in ‘fan mode’ as Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s last movie before retirement. The director stated that he did not have to require any of its team members to get Vijay elevation minutes in the movie. Take the tunes’Thalapathy Kacheriand’Raavana Mavandaa,’. “Everyone was in a mood to celebrate Thalapathy, because it is his last film. Everyone is ‘a Thalapathy fan,’ whether it be the music director (Anirudh) or the lyricist (Vivek). So when it comes to content, too, they were already prepared with it,” the Jana Nayagan director stated.

The filmmaker included that Vijay’s character in the movie was called Thalapathy, due to its aptness for the material and it being Vijay’s last movie. Surprisingly, he stated that the tune’Raavana Mavandaacan be found in the rerecording procedure.

“Vivek is emotionally connected to Vijay sir. He only wrote ‘Aalaporan Thamizhan‘ (from Mersal). He attends all the important events of Vijay sir. He had a lot of clarity regarding what was needed for the film. There was no correction for ‘Raavana Mavandaa‘. He would do that job in a pucca manner,” the filmmaker shared.

The director stated that there were numerous such fan aspects in the movie, making it challenging for him to filter these out. “These kinds of ideas came from all corners, including technicians and assistants. It was difficult to reduce these. Vijay sir himself said, ‘Do not overdo it.'”