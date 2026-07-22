Ravi Mohan’s next with GND Shyam Kumar to include Sobhita Dhulipala as female lead?

Ravi Mohan and Sobhita Dhulipala Upgraded on : 22 Jul 2026, 6:05 am We had actually formerly reported that star Ravi Mohan will be signing up with hands with launching director GND Shyam Kumar for his next which will be backed by Romeo Pictures. While information of the task have actually been kept under covers, speculations are swarming about Sobhita Dhulipala playing the female lead in the movie. According to reports, the makers are presently in speak to bring the Made in Heaven star on board the movie, which is anticipated to be entitled as WhiteIf the rumours end up being real, the movie will mark Ravi Mohan and Sobhita’s 2nd cooperation after Ponniyin Selvan I and II (2022 and 2023), directed by Mani Ratnam. It will likewise be Sobhita’s 3rd Tamil movie after Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvamwhich is yet to lock a release date. Supposedly, Anirudh is making up music for the movie which has actually currently silently gone on floorings. A verification, nevertheless, is waited for from the makers relating to these information.

Ravi Mohan was last seen inParasakthiSudha Kongara’s duration action drama based upon the anti-Hindi agitation motion in the ’80s. Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan played the villain while Atharvaa and Sreeleela played essential functions.

Ravi Mohan likewise hasKarathey Babuhelmed by Ganesh K Babu ofDadapopularity, which strikes the cinemas on August 28. He is likewise shooting his directorial launchingAn Ordinary Manstarring Yogi Babu in the lead. Ravi is likewise part of Benzthe LCU movie from director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. He likewise has several other jobs in the pipeline, consisting of the long-delayedGenieandBrother Code

Sobhita, on the other hand, was last seen in the Telugu criminal offense thriller movie Cheekatilodirected by Sharan Koppisetty and composed by Chandra Pemmaraju. It was launched straight on Prime Video on January this year.