Prime Video’s Phoolan chosen for Special Presentation at Toronto International Film Festival 2026

On July 21, 2026, Prime Video revealed that its Original film Phoolan has actually been picked for a Special Presentation at the 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (Toronto International Film Festival ), which will range from September 10 to 20, 2026. The movie will be showcased at the celebration on September 16 at 6 PM ET, at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Motivated by the book I, Phoolan – The Autobiography of India’s Bandit Queen, by Phoolan Devi, the movie informs the story of a specifying chapter in her life, where countless guys trap her in a town in an effort to eliminate her. The Hindi action drama is composed and directed by the seriously well-known director, Richie Mehta and produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli, and Richie Mehta. Sneha Kumari essays the titular function and is capably supported by Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachori, and Dev Dutt Budholiya, each providing engaging efficiencies in critical functions.

Prime Video’s Phoolan picked for Special Presentation at Toronto International Film Festival 2026

Embed in the heartland of India, Phoolan informs the story of an impoverished 17-year-old lady who turned into one of the most popular hooligans in Indian history and the target of 2,000 greatly armed males sent out to eliminate her. The movie catches a harsh 48-hour siege that defies the conventions of action movie theater.

The Toronto International Film Festival is understood for presenting worldwide movie theater and combining movies and filmmakers from throughout the world.

Check Out: India’s Bandit Queen Phoolan Devi’s biopic rights gotten by Namah Pictures

Tags: 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, 51st Toronto International Film Festival, 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Aakash Dahiya, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Anurag Thakur, Dev Dutt Budholiya, Kanwal Kohli, Kishor Arora, Namah Pictures, News, Phoolan, Phoolan Devi, Phoolan Devi Biopic, Poster, Prateek Pachori, Prime Video, Prime Video India, Release Date, Richie Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Sneha Kumari, TIFF, Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Vikram Pratap Singh

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