Why did Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi underperform at package workplace? Aakash Baskaran notes the factors

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22 Jul 2026, 7:38 am
Aakash Baskaran just recently made his directorial launching with Atharvaa’s romantic performer Idhayam Murali after years of lagging the electronic camera, starting as an assistant director and rising in the ranks to end up being a kept in mind manufacturer with the banner Dawn Pictures. Amongst his current productions were Dhanush’s Idli Kadai and Sudha Kongara’s ParasakthiThe latter, which was a duration drama that launched amidst high expectations, regrettably stopped working to resonate with audiences and underperformed at package workplace. In a current interview with Chitra Lakshmanan, the director-producer opened on the factors behind its unsuccessful ticket office efficiency in spite of having a prominent cast including Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa.
Aakash mentioned the main element as the heavy debates surrounding the film leading up to its release. He then discussed that the heavy political subject, focusing around the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition demonstrations, caused considerable censor hold-ups prior to launch.
For the unversed, Parasakthi‘s release was gone up to January 10, from January 14, stimulating arguments and conversations on social networks. Numerous concluded that Parasakthiwished to take on the Vijay-starrerJana Nayaganwhich was set to launch on January 9, resulting in responses of anger, frustration and abuse from users. At that time, Aakash called it an “unnecessary controversy” and stated, “20 years back, there were 10 films that were releasing on Pongal. 10 became five, five became three, and then it became two. So, two films releasing on the same day is fair. I don’t look at it with contention, I just look at it in a healthy manner.”