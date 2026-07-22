Books

Business Why did Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi underperform at package workplace? Aakash Baskaran notes the factors By Correspondent - 64

Upgraded on : 22 Jul 2026, 7:38 am Aakash Baskaran just recently made his directorial launching with Atharvaa’s romantic performer Idhayam Murali after years of lagging the electronic camera, starting as an assistant director and rising in the ranks to end up being a kept in mind manufacturer with the banner Dawn Pictures. Amongst his current productions were Dhanush’s Idli Kadai and Sudha Kongara’s ParasakthiThe latter, which was a duration drama that launched amidst high expectations, regrettably stopped working to resonate with audiences and underperformed at package workplace. In a current interview with Chitra Lakshmanan, the director-producer opened on the factors behind its unsuccessful ticket office efficiency in spite of having a prominent cast including Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa. Aakash mentioned the main element as the heavy debates surrounding the film leading up to its release. He then discussed that the heavy political subject, focusing around the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition demonstrations, caused considerable censor hold-ups prior to launch. For the unversed, Parasakthi‘s release was gone up to January 10, from January 14, stimulating arguments and conversations on social networks. Numerous concluded that Parasakthiwished to take on the Vijay-starrerJana Nayaganwhich was set to launch on January 9, resulting in responses of anger, frustration and abuse from users. At that time, Aakash called it an “unnecessary controversy” and stated, “20 years back, there were 10 films that were releasing on Pongal. 10 became five, five became three, and then it became two. So, two films releasing on the same day is fair. I don’t look at it with contention, I just look at it in a healthy manner.”

“It could be anyone of the reasons: High expectations not being fulfilled, controversies, censor issues and even box office clash. We can’t call Parasakthi a failure. It is a good film. I have done both Parasakthi and Idli Kadai in profit sharing mode. For Parasakthi we didn’t able to honour the profit sharing, compared to its high scale budget. For Idli Kadai, we have given Dhanush sir what we had promised, as it was relatively less in budget and it was a profitable venture for us,” he included.

Parasakthi followed the story of Chezhiyan (Sivakarthikeyan), and his part in the anti-Hindi agitations of 1960’s Tamil Nadu. Upon release,Parasakthiwas met combined evaluations from fans and critics. While it made over Rs 12 crore on its very first day, the movie’s income decreased down in the 2nd and 3rd weeks. It crossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its ticket office run.

Parasakthi‘s extended cast consists of Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram and Chetan, with cameo looks from Rana Daggubati and Basil Joseph.

Sudha had actually composed the movie together with Arjun Nadesan, with an extra movie script by Ganeshaa and discussions by Madhan Karky and Shan Karuppusamy. The team of the movie consisted of GV Prakash as the music author who had actually marked his 100th movie as a music director, Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer and Sathish Surya as the editor. Dev Ramnath acted as the imaginative manufacturer, together with MP Senthel and Rhea Kongara, who were the executive manufacturers.